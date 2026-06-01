Vulnerable 45-year-old man with traumatic brain injury missing in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, CA — A critical search is underway for 45-year-old Alberto Cortes Cristano, who went missing from his residence in the 1900 block of N. Sherry Lane. He was last seen at approximately 9:00 PM on Sunday night and is believed to be traveling entirely on foot, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

As the search passes the 36-hour mark, authorities and family members are increasingly desperate for his safe return due to severe medical vulnerabilities.

Extreme Medical Urgency

Alberto suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) earlier this year. This injury has left him with serious, ongoing health conditions that require daily management:

Imminent Seizure Risk : Alberto requires strict daily medication to prevent seizures. Going without this medication rapidly increases his risk of experiencing a severe, life-threatening medical emergency.

: Alberto requires strict daily medication to prevent seizures. Going without this medication rapidly increases his risk of experiencing a severe, life-threatening medical emergency. Severe Cognitive Impairment: Due to his TBI, Alberto suffers from confusion and disorientation. He may not know where he is, recognize familiar faces, or understand how to ask for help.

Because he is on foot and cognitively compromised, he is highly vulnerable to traffic accidents, environmental exposure, and extreme dehydration.

How to Identify Alberto

The Santa Ana Police Department has released the following identification details:

Name: Alberto Cortes Cristano

Alberto Cortes Cristano Age: 45 years old

45 years old Last Seen Wearing: A black shirt, grey sweatpants, and white Adidas sneakers.

A black shirt, grey sweatpants, and white Adidas sneakers. Location: Last seen near the 1900 block of N. Sherry Lane, Santa Ana, CA.

What You Should Do

If you live or work in the Santa Ana area, please check your property, outbuildings, and any security or dashcam footage from Sunday night onward.

If you see someone matching Alberto’s description, approach with extreme kindness, as he may be highly confused or frightened.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to immediately contact the Santa Ana Police Department Watch Commander at (714) 245-8700, or dial 911.

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