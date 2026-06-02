22-year-old arrested for double shooting in coastal Orange County

A late-night shooting in Huntington Beach left two men hospitalized and a local resident behind bars. Christian Irwin, 22, of Huntington Beach, was arrested by patrol officers early Monday morning and is now facing severe felony charges for his alleged involvement in the violent incident, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Gunfire Erupts on Lynn Lane

At approximately 2:15 a.m. on June 1, 2026, the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) received multiple emergency calls reporting shots fired near the intersection of Lynn Lane and Warner Avenue.

Officers already in the immediate area arrived on the scene within minutes. Upon arrival, they discovered two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men received immediate medical attention and were transported to a local hospital. Their current conditions have not yet been released.

Suspect Detained and Arrested

While securing the crime scene, officers contacted and detained Irwin, who was found nearby.

The investigation was quickly taken over by detectives from the HBPD Major Crimes Unit (MCU), with the Orange County Crime Lab deploying to the scene to process physical evidence. Following witness interviews and evidence collection, Irwin was formally arrested. He was transported to the Huntington Beach City Jail and booked on two counts of Penal Code 664/187(a) – Attempted Murder.

Authorities have emphasized that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Because the suspect is facing two distinct counts of attempted murder under California Penal Code 664/187(a), the legal penalties are extraordinarily severe. If convicted, Irwin’s ultimate sentence will depend heavily on whether the prosecution proves the actions were premeditated:

First-Degree Attempted Murder (Premeditated) : If the state proves the shooting was willful, deliberate, and premeditated, each count carries a sentence of life in California state prison with the possibility of parole . Irwin would have to serve a mandatory minimum of 7 to 15 years per count before becoming eligible for a parole hearing.

: If the state proves the shooting was willful, deliberate, and premeditated, each count carries a sentence of . Irwin would have to serve a mandatory minimum of 7 to 15 years per count before becoming eligible for a parole hearing. Second-Degree Attempted Murder (Not Premeditated) : If the shooting lacks premeditation, the base penalty for each count is 5, 7, or 9 years in state prison.

: If the shooting lacks premeditation, the base penalty for each count is in state prison. Sentencing Enhancements : Because a firearm was used and multiple victims suffered injuries, prosecutors will likely file “sentence enhancements” (such as California’s 10-20-Life “Use a Gun and You’re Done” law). Discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury can add an consecutive 25 years to life to the prison term.

: Because a firearm was used and multiple victims suffered injuries, prosecutors will likely file “sentence enhancements” (such as California’s 10-20-Life “Use a Gun and You’re Done” law). Discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury can add an consecutive to the prison term. Financial and Collateral Fines: A conviction carries up to $10,000 in criminal fines per count, mandatory victim restitution, a lifetime ban on owning firearms, and a permanent violent felony “strike” on his record under California’s Three Strikes Law.

Community Appeal for Information

The investigation remains fluid and active. The HBPD is urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has relevant video surveillance footage to come forward.

Direct Line : Contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640 .

: Contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at . Anonymous Tips: Call Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).

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