Santa Ana criminal threats investigation leads to arrest and massive illicit weapons cache seizure

Alfredo Jasso (35) of Santa Ana has been arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail following a criminal threats investigation that uncovered an extensive stockpile of illegal firearms, tactical equipment, and high-capacity feeding devices.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Directed Enforcement officers executed a multi-stage operation on June 1, 2026, capturing Jasso at his workplace before raiding his residence in the 2000 block of S. Flower Street. During the search, officers confiscated a major cache including five rifles, one shotgun, six handguns, and multiple high-capacity drum and box magazines. Below is an overview of the firearms seized from the scene, an evaluation of their estimated market value, and the severe state penalties the suspect faces under California law.

Seized Weapons Inventory & Estimated Valuation

The seized arsenal spans modern sporting rifles, tactical handguns, and a standard home-defense shotgun. Based on standard market pricing for these makes and configurations, the total estimated value of the confiscated cache is between $8,500 and $11,500.

Rifles & Shotgun (Top Row to Middle)

AR-15 Style Rifle (Top): Black tactical setup, equipped with an adjustable stock, hand stop, and polymer lower grip. Estimated Value: $800 – $1,200.

Black tactical setup, equipped with an adjustable stock, hand stop, and polymer lower grip. Estimated Value: $800 – $1,200. AK-47 Style Rifle (Second Down): Modernized variant with black synthetic Magpul-style furniture and a folding/adjustable stock. Estimated Value: $900 – $1,400.

Modernized variant with black synthetic Magpul-style furniture and a folding/adjustable stock. Estimated Value: $900 – $1,400. Two-Tone AR-15 Carbine (Third Down): Distinct grey/silver upper and lower receiver with a black stock, forward vertical grip, and a micro red-dot optic. Estimated Value: $1,100 – $1,600.

Distinct grey/silver upper and lower receiver with a black stock, forward vertical grip, and a micro red-dot optic. Estimated Value: $1,100 – $1,600. Pump-Action Shotgun (Fourth Down): Standard 12-gauge black synthetic utility shotgun, resembling a Mossberg 500 or Remington 870 series. Estimated Value: $350 – $500.

Standard 12-gauge black synthetic utility shotgun, resembling a Mossberg 500 or Remington 870 series. Estimated Value: $350 – $500. Bolt-Action / Rimfire Rifle (Fifth Down): Traditional black synthetic stock rifle equipped with an magnified optical scope. Estimated Value: $400 – $750.

Handguns & Accessories (Bottom Clusters)

Semi-Automatic Pistols (Six Units Total): The handgun collection contains several modern polymer-framed and steel-framed pistols, including a flat dark earth (FDE/tan) frame pistol, a classic 1911-style silver/black handgun, and multiple black compact utility pistols (such as Glock or Smith & Wesson M&P variants). Estimated Value: $450 – $700 per pistol (Total: $2,700 – $4,200).

The handgun collection contains several modern polymer-framed and steel-framed pistols, including a flat dark earth (FDE/tan) frame pistol, a classic 1911-style silver/black handgun, and multiple black compact utility pistols (such as Glock or Smith & Wesson M&P variants). Estimated Value: $450 – $700 per pistol (Total: $2,700 – $4,200). High-Capacity Feed Devices: Multiple extended box magazines and high-capacity tactical drum magazines (visible in the middle layer) capable of holding 30 to 50+ rounds of ammunition. Estimated Value: $300 – $500 total.

Potential Charges and Severe Legal Penalties

Operating under California’s strict penal code, the combination of criminal threats and a large-scale tactical weapons seizure exposes the suspect to consecutive felony counts. If convicted, Jasso faces substantial prison time, thousands of dollars in fines, and a lifetime ban on firearm ownership.

1. Criminal Threats (California Penal Code 422)

The baseline investigation centered on criminal threats. Under California law, this can be prosecuted as a felony if a suspect willfully threatens to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury.

Penalties: Up to 3 years in state prison. It also constitutes a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law.

2. Possession of Assault Weapons (California Penal Code 30605)

Several of the semi-automatic centerfire rifles featured in the seizure display restricted cosmetic and functional features (such as pistol grips, adjustable stocks, and forward grips) that classify them as illegal assault weapons under state restrictions.

Penalties: Each un-registered assault weapon can be charged as a separate felony, carrying up to 3 years in county jail per count.

3. High-Capacity Magazines & Drum Devices (California Penal Code 32310)

California strictly prohibits the manufacturing, importation, keeping for sale, or giving away of any large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, explicitly including heavy drum magazines.

Penalties: Possession or transport of these devices can be filed as a misdemeanor or a felony (wobbler), adding up to 1 year of jail time per device.

4. Sentence Enhancements (California Penal Code 12022)

Because the suspect was allegedly engaging in criminal threats while stockpiling an illicit arsenal, prosecutors may apply armed sentence enhancements. Being armed with a firearm during the commission of a felony can automatically add an additional, consecutive 1 to 3 years to the primary prison sentence.

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