The SAUSD targets child hunger with free summer food program

The Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD) is launching its Summer Meals Program to combat severe local child hunger by offering free, daily breakfast and lunch to all children and teens ages 1–18 from June through July 2026.

The Reality of Child Hunger in Santa Ana

While summer brings vacation for most students, it introduces a dangerous “food cliff” for thousands of families in Santa Ana. During the regular school year, standard campus meal programs provide low-income students with a reliable baseline of two meals a day. When school lets out, that safety net disappears, exposing structural poverty and deep food access disparities.

Local indicators show the immense scale of food insecurity facing children in the community:

High CalFresh Dependency: According to local data, approximately 27% of children under 18 in Santa Ana rely on CalFresh (food stamps) to survive—the highest percentage of any city in Orange County.

According to local data, approximately to survive—the highest percentage of any city in Orange County. Massive Campus Need: In multiple Santa Ana schools, as many as 80% of children qualify for free or reduced-price lunches based on California Department of Education data [1.3.1)

In multiple Santa Ana schools, based on California Department of Education data [1.3.1) Intersecting Housing Crises: Food insecurity in the area is deeply tied to skyrocketing living costs. Data shows that 19% of students within SAUSD experience housing insecurity or homelessness , forcing families to prioritize rent over a balanced diet.

Food insecurity in the area is deeply tied to skyrocketing living costs. Data shows that , forcing families to prioritize rent over a balanced diet. The Countywide Gap: Local food networks, including the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, report that 1 in 8 children countywide face hunger, with Santa Ana representing one of the absolute highest concentrations of need.

SAUSD Steps Up: Summer 2026 Meal Details

To prevent local youth from going hungry during the summer recess, SAUSD’s Nutrition Services Department is deploying an extensive food distribution network.

Who is Eligible: All children and teenagers ages 1 to 18 receive free meals. No enrollment, application, or proof of income is required.

All children and teenagers receive free meals. No enrollment, application, or proof of income is required. The Scale: Free meals will be available at 62 separate locations spread strategically across the city to ensure walkable access. Sites include elementary schools, intermediate schools, high schools, parks, and local community centers.

Free meals will be available at spread strategically across the city to ensure walkable access. Sites include elementary schools, intermediate schools, high schools, parks, and local community centers. Schedule: Meals are served Monday through Friday throughout the months of June and July 2026 .

Meals are served throughout the months of . Offerings: Every child can receive a free nutritious breakfast and a balanced lunch prepared daily by district staff.

How to Find a Meal Site Near You

Families looking to find the closest distribution point, precise mealtimes, and guidelines can look up information directly through official district channels:

Online Portal: View full site maps and operational hours on the Santa Ana Unified School District Website .

View full site maps and operational hours on the . Direct Helpline: Families can call the SAUSD Nutrition Services Department directly at 714-431-1900 for immediate assistance in English or Spanish.

Families can call the SAUSD Nutrition Services Department directly at for immediate assistance in English or Spanish. Additional Local Aid: For emergency food distributions outside of school hours, residents can cross-reference the City of Santa Ana Food Assistance Resources or dial 2-1-1 to access countywide food pantries.

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