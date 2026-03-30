Gas pipeline project in north Santa Ana set to begin today

SoCalGas informed the City of Santa Ana that they will be working on a gas pipeline enhancement project along Grand Avenue, north of Santa Clara Avenue, as early as Monday, March 30, 2026, for about four weeks.

Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and will include use of trucks and heavy equipment, construction noise and traffic impacts. Natural gas service in the area should continue without interruption. If that changes, a SoCalGas representative will notify the affected gas customers.

SoCalGas routinely performs pipeline maintenance and safety tasks, including patrolling, inspecting, testing, repairing, and replacing pipelines in order to continue to reliably provide natural gas service for customers.

During the work, there could be the potential odor of natural gas in the area. Anyone who has concerns is encouraged to call SoCalGas at 1-800-427-2200, which will be answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you have any questions about this project, please call the Project Info Line: 844-765-9385.

In Santa Ana, natural gas is transported through a network of transmission pipelines and distribution mains operated by SoCalGas. While the exact number of individual pipe segments is not publicly listed as a single figure, the city sits within a high-density utility corridor serving Orange County.

Pipeline Locations in Santa Ana

Major pipelines typically follow public rights-of-way, including streets and sidewalks. Socalgas +1

Active Project Area : As of March 30, 2026, a significant pipeline enhancement project is active along Grand Avenue , specifically north of Santa Clara Avenue.

: As of March 30, 2026, a significant pipeline enhancement project is active along , specifically north of Santa Clara Avenue. Major Corridors : Historically, SoCalGas has performed extensive integrity work on segments near South Grand Avenue and East Chestnut Avenue .

: Historically, SoCalGas has performed extensive integrity work on segments near and . General Network : High-pressure transmission lines often parallel major transportation routes and are identified by yellow high-visibility markers placed at intervals along the route.

: High-pressure transmission lines often parallel major transportation routes and are identified by yellow high-visibility markers placed at intervals along the route. Detailed Mapping: Residents can view general locations using the NPMS Public Map Viewer or the SoCalGas Interactive Map.

Potential Dangers and Risks

Because Santa Ana is a densely populated urban area, it is often designated as a High Consequence Area (HCA), where pipeline incidents could have more severe impacts.

Physical Hazards : Damage to high-pressure lines—often caused by unauthorized digging—can lead to fires or explosions .

: Damage to high-pressure lines—often caused by unauthorized digging—can lead to . Health Risks : Natural gas leaks release methane and other compounds like benzene, which can cause immediate symptoms like headaches and fatigue, or long-term health issues with prolonged exposure.

: Natural gas leaks release methane and other compounds like benzene, which can cause immediate symptoms like headaches and fatigue, or long-term health issues with prolonged exposure. Environmental Impact: Methane is a potent gre

Safety Measures and Indicators

The “Rotten Egg” Smell : SoCalGas adds a distinctive odorant to natural gas to help the public detect leaks.

: SoCalGas adds a distinctive odorant to natural gas to help the public detect leaks. Call 811 : Before any digging, residents must contact California 811 to have underground lines professionally marked for free.

: Before any digging, residents must contact California 811 to have underground lines professionally marked for free. Emergency Contact: If you smell gas or suspect a leak, leave the area immediately and call 1-800-427-2200.

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