Mon. Mar 30th, 2026
Civic Affairs Public Safety Public Works Santa Ana Utilities

Gas pipeline project in north Santa Ana set to begin today

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 30, 2026

SoCalGas informed the City of Santa Ana that they will be working on a gas pipeline enhancement project along Grand Avenue, north of Santa Clara Avenue, as early as Monday, March 30, 2026, for about four weeks.

Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and will include use of trucks and heavy equipment, construction noise and traffic impacts. Natural gas service in the area should continue without interruption. If that changes, a SoCalGas representative will notify the affected gas customers.

SoCalGas routinely performs pipeline maintenance and safety tasks, including patrolling, inspecting, testing, repairing, and replacing pipelines in order to continue to reliably provide natural gas service for customers.

During the work, there could be the potential odor of natural gas in the area. Anyone who has concerns is encouraged to call SoCalGas at 1-800-427-2200, which will be answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you have any questions about this project, please call the Project Info Line: 844-765-9385.

In Santa Ana, natural gas is transported through a network of transmission pipelines and distribution mains operated by SoCalGas. While the exact number of individual pipe segments is not publicly listed as a single figure, the city sits within a high-density utility corridor serving Orange County. 

Pipeline Locations in Santa Ana

Major pipelines typically follow public rights-of-way, including streets and sidewalks. SocalgasSocalgas +1

  • Active Project Area: As of March 30, 2026, a significant pipeline enhancement project is active along Grand Avenue, specifically north of Santa Clara Avenue.
  • Major Corridors: Historically, SoCalGas has performed extensive integrity work on segments near South Grand Avenue and East Chestnut Avenue.
  • General Network: High-pressure transmission lines often parallel major transportation routes and are identified by yellow high-visibility markers placed at intervals along the route.
  • Detailed Mapping: Residents can view general locations using the NPMS Public Map Viewer or the SoCalGas Interactive Map. 

Potential Dangers and Risks

Because Santa Ana is a densely populated urban area, it is often designated as a High Consequence Area (HCA), where pipeline incidents could have more severe impacts. 

  • Physical Hazards: Damage to high-pressure lines—often caused by unauthorized digging—can lead to fires or explosions.
  • Health Risks: Natural gas leaks release methane and other compounds like benzene, which can cause immediate symptoms like headaches and fatigue, or long-term health issues with prolonged exposure.
  • Environmental Impact: Methane is a potent gre

Safety Measures and Indicators

  • The “Rotten Egg” Smell: SoCalGas adds a distinctive odorant to natural gas to help the public detect leaks.
  • Call 811: Before any digging, residents must contact California 811 to have underground lines professionally marked for free.
  • Emergency Contact: If you smell gas or suspect a leak, leave the area immediately and call 1-800-427-2200

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Accidents Beaches Huntington Beach Public Safety

A motorcyclist died after a collision in coastal Orange County on Sunday afternoon

Mar 30, 2026 Art Pedroza
Civic Affairs Lou Correa Parks and Recreation Santa Ana

U.S. Rep. Correa secures $2M to improve Santa Ana’s Chepa’s Park

Mar 30, 2026 Art Pedroza
Santa Ana SAUSD Soccer

The Segerstrom High School Girls Varsity Soccer team needs help to buy their championship rings

Mar 28, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

Two U-Haul thieves arrested after causing a fatal crash during a south O.C. police pursuit

Mar 30, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs Fullerton Orange County

Two adults in an RV were arrested on drug charges in north Orange County

Mar 30, 2026 Art Pedroza
Accidents Beaches Huntington Beach Public Safety

A motorcyclist died after a collision in coastal Orange County on Sunday afternoon

Mar 30, 2026 Art Pedroza
Civic Affairs Public Safety Public Works Santa Ana Utilities

Gas pipeline project in north Santa Ana set to begin today

Mar 30, 2026 Art Pedroza