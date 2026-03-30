U.S. Rep. Correa secures $2M to improve Santa Ana’s Chepa’s Park

Today, March 30, 2026 at 10am: U.S. Representative Lou Correa (D-CA) will present a $2 million check to Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua and Santa Ana Mayor Pro Tem David Penaloza, along with other community leaders, for renovations and upgrades to historic Chepa’s Park.

Funding will be used to demolish and reconstruct a new community center and other improvements at Chepa’s Park, including a new basketball court, new landscaping, picnic areas, site lighting, new playground equipment and ADA accessible pathways.

This money for Chepa’s Park is part of the FY2026 community project funding that Rep. Correa secured for California’s 46th Congressional District, which totaled more than $13.3 million overall.

Chepa’s Park is described as a “tiny refuge” in Logan Barrio, one of Santa Ana’s oldest Mexican-American neighborhoods. Established before Orange County was incorporated, Logan Barrio was also one of the few areas where Mexican Americans were permitted to purchase homes in the early 1900s.

Chepa’s Park was developed after Josephine “Chepa” Andrade rallied her neighbors and took to city hall to fight the proposal of a new road that would dissect their neighborhood. She, along with other residents, turned the three open lots into a small park.

WHO:

U.S. Representative Lou Correa

Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua

Santa Ana Mayor Pro Tem David Penaloza (Ward 6)

Local Elected Officials

DATE:

Monday, March 30, 2026

TIME:

10:00 AM PT

WHERE:

Community Outrage over the Demolition of the Handball Courts at Chepa’s Park

There was significant community outrage when the handball courts at Chepa’s Park (officially Josephine “Chepa” Andrade Park) were torn down in September 2020. The decision sparked a heated debate that divided the neighborhood and reached the Santa Ana City Council.

The Source of Outrage

Lack of Transparency : Many residents and handball enthusiasts were blindsided by the demolition. They claimed they were never notified and that the decision was made based on a “confidential meeting” with a small group of people rather than the broad community.

: Many residents and handball enthusiasts were blindsided by the demolition. They claimed they were never notified and that the decision was made based on a “confidential meeting” with a small group of people rather than the broad community. Loss of Cultural Heritage : Proponents argued that handball is deeply rooted in the history and heritage of Santa Ana’s Latino population.

: Proponents argued that handball is deeply rooted in the history and heritage of Santa Ana’s Latino population. Youth Outlet: Supporters, including local advocates like Isaac Manzo, emphasized that the courts provided a vital, low-cost recreational outlet that kept “at-risk” youth on a positive path. A Change.org petition to bring the courts back garnered hundreds of signatures.

The Pro-Demolition Argument

The removal was primarily driven by the Logan Neighborhood Association, which included family members of the park’s namesake, Josephine “Chepa” Andrade.

Public Safety Concerns : Those in favor of removal, including Chepa’s son, Joe Andrade , argued the courts had become a magnet for “undesirable activity,” including gang presence, drug use, and public loitering.

: Those in favor of removal, including Chepa’s son, , argued the courts had become a magnet for “undesirable activity,” including gang presence, drug use, and public loitering. Sanitation Issues : Neighbors reported finding used needles, human waste, and graffiti within the court area.

: Neighbors reported finding used needles, human waste, and graffiti within the court area. Vision for the Park: They advocated for replacing the courts with an expanded playground and more family-oriented open space.

Current Status

The fight for the courts became a “years-long battle” over how the city invests in recreational spaces.

City Council Deadlock : In March 2021, Councilman Johnathan Ryan Hernandez pushed to rebuild the courts, but the majority of the City Council declined to move forward with immediate plans, opting instead to wait for the results of a citywide Parks Master Plan.

: In March 2021, Councilman pushed to rebuild the courts, but the majority of the City Council declined to move forward with immediate plans, opting instead to wait for the results of a citywide Parks Master Plan. Physical Change: Today, the space where the courts once stood is occupied by planters and open areas.

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