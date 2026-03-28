The Segerstrom High School Girls Varsity Soccer team needs help to buy their championship rings

The Segerstrom High School Girls Varsity Soccer team made history on February 27, 2026, by winning the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS) Division 6 Championship. This victory was the first CIF title for the girls’ soccer program and the first-ever CIF Championship in girls’ soccer for the entire Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD)

Unfortunately the young ladies on this team do not have the funds to buy a championship ring. For many high school programs, these rings are not funded by the school district, leaving it to boosters, parents, and community fundraising to cover the costs.

A supporter has created a GoFundMe page to help them to raise the funds to buy their rings. The page has been verified by GoFundMe.

Here is an excerpt from the page:

These dedicated student-athletes worked tirelessly, showing heart, resilience, and teamwork every step of the way. Now we want to reward them with something they’ll cherish forever—a championship ring to remember this incredible achievement.

Any donation, big or small, helps us celebrate this historic moment. Thank you for supporting our team!

Average Cost of Championship Rings

The price of a championship ring can vary significantly based on customization, materials, and whether the vendor is an officially licensed provider.

Custom High-End Rings : Most custom championship rings from officially licensed CIF providers like Signature Championship Rings or Jostens typically range from $189 to $350 per ring .

: Most custom championship rings from officially licensed CIF providers like Signature Championship Rings or Jostens typically range from . Premium/Solid Metal Rings : High-tier options, such as those made of sterling silver or with extensive “iced-out” stone work, can cost between $350 and $540+ per ring .

: High-tier options, such as those made of sterling silver or with extensive “iced-out” stone work, can cost between . Budget-Friendly Options: Non-licensed or stock “off-the-shelf” rings can be much cheaper, starting as low as $10 to $50 per ring, though these lack the deep customization of official championship jewelry.

Championship Game Highlights

The Jaguars clinched the title with a decisive 4-0 victory over their Orange Coast League rival, Ocean View High School, at Ocean View High.

Key Scorers : Aymar Salgado (Freshman): Scored two goals, both off headers. Isabella Barrera : Notched one goal. Jewel Orellana (Sophomore): Notched one goal.

: Coach’s Perspective: Head Coach Diego Aguirre described the win as “vindication” after the team suffered a narrow overtime loss in the semifinals the previous season.

Season Accomplishments

The team’s historic run was characterized by dominance and resilience:

Undefeated League Play : The Jaguars went undefeated in league play to become Orange Coast League Champions .

: The Jaguars went undefeated in league play to become . Defensive Prowess : Leading up to the final, the team had allowed only one goal throughout the entire CIF-SS playoffs.

: Leading up to the final, the team had allowed only throughout the entire CIF-SS playoffs. Overall Record: They finished the winter season with an overall record of 16-3-6.

Community Recognition

Following their victory, the team received significant local honors:

Water Tower Illumination : The iconic Santa Ana Water Tower was lit in crimson and gold (Segerstrom’s colors) to celebrate the historic win.

: The iconic was lit in (Segerstrom’s colors) to celebrate the historic win. City Council Honors : On March 17, 2026 , the Santa Ana City Council formally recognized the team for their outstanding achievements and leadership.

: On , the formally recognized the team for their outstanding achievements and leadership. Congressional Acknowledgment: Representative Lou Correa honored the team on the House floor, praising their dedication and historic success.

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