A Santa Ana woman was arrested on a stolen motorcycle after a police pursuit

On Wednesday a female motorcyclist decided to test her luck on a Yamaha and flee from motor officers doing enforcement, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The Santa Ana police released a body cam video showing the suspect as she drove recklessly on city streets, sidewalks and commercial parking lots.

The BMW won. (Santa Ana motor officers use BMW motorcycles).

The suspect, 20-year-old Esmeralda Rodriguez of Santa Ana, was also riding a stolen motorcycle out of Fullerton and was arrested for reckless driving, evading police, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

As of April 10, 2026, 20-year-old Esmeralda Rodriguez faces severe legal and financial repercussions following her arrest by the Santa Ana Police Department. Because the incident involved a stolen vehicle and reckless evading, her case likely moves from simple traffic violations into the realm of serious felonies.

Legal Penalties: The “Wobbler” Effect

In California, the primary charge of Felony Reckless Evading (VC 2800.2) is known as a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on criminal history.

Felony Conviction (Most Likely): Imprisonment: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison. Fines: Between $1,000 and $10,000 . Points: An automatic 2 points added to her DMV record.

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (PC 496d): This is typically a felony carrying up to 3 years in state prison.

Reckless Driving (VC 23103): Adds another misdemeanor to the record with up to 90 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Kann California Law Group +5



Impact on Insurance and License

The financial “aftershock” of these charges will likely persist for over a decade.

Insurance Premium Hikes: A reckless driving conviction alone can increase premiums by up to 184% . Due to the “high-risk” nature of evading police, most standard carriers will likely cancel or refuse coverage entirely.

SR-22 Requirement: She will almost certainly be required to file an SR-22 certificate (proof of high-risk financial responsibility) to regain any driving privileges.

License Suspension: Conviction under VC 2800.2 commonly results in a mandatory license suspension or revocation .

Vehicle Loss: Because the motorcycle was stolen, it will be returned to the owner in Fullerton; however, she is responsible for all towing and impound fees .



Tactical Summary for the Accused

Mandatory Minimums: Even if granted probation, some judges impose a 6-month minimum jail stay for reckless evading. Permanent Record: These convictions are not eligible for standard traffic school and will result in a permanent criminal record. Age Factor: At age 20, a felony conviction of this magnitude can severely limit future employment and housing opportunities.

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