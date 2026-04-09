A man in construction clothes stole cash, jewelry and handbags from an apartment in Santa Ana

Recently, a suspect was captured on a victim’s Ring and surveillance cameras burglarizing her apartment at 780 S. Lyon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The suspect, believed to be a Hispanic male wearing construction clothes, stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry, Louis Vuitton and Gucci handbags, a safe containing over $6,000 in cash, and personal documents.

The suspect then fled the apartment complex in a white pickup truck with construction tools in the bed.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Detective A. Castro at (714) 245-8345 or ACastro@santa-ana.org.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The suspect in this Santa Ana residential burglary at 780 S. Lyon Street faces several severe legal penalties under California law. Based on the details provided, he may be charged with multiple felonies:

1. First-Degree Residential Burglary (Penal Code 459)

Because the suspect entered an inhabited dwelling with the intent to commit a theft or felony, he faces a first-degree burglary charge.

State Prison : Punishable by 2, 4, or 6 years in California state prison.

: Punishable by in California state prison. “Strike” Offense : This is a “serious felony” that counts as a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law , which can lead to significantly increased sentences for future crimes.

: This is a “serious felony” that counts as a strike under California’s , which can lead to significantly increased sentences for future crimes. Restitution: The suspect would likely be ordered to pay restitution to the victim to cover the full value of the stolen jewelry, designer bags, and cash.

2. Grand Theft (Penal Code 487)

Stealing property valued at over $950—including the jewelry, handbags, and $6,000 in cash—constitutes grand theft.

State Prison : As a felony, it is punishable by up to 3 years in state prison.

: As a felony, it is punishable by up to in state prison. Aggregation: Prosecutors may charge multiple counts depending on the number of distinct items or acts of theft.

3. Additional Potential Penalties

Possession of Burglary Tools (PC 466) : If the construction tools mentioned were used to gain entry or open the safe, he could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 6 months in county jail.

: If the construction tools mentioned were used to gain entry or open the safe, he could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to in county jail. Personal Document Theft : Stealing personal documents can lead to additional charges related to identity theft or misappropriation of identifying information.

: Stealing personal documents can lead to additional charges related to or misappropriation of identifying information. Fines: He faces potential fines of up to $10,000 for each felony conviction.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related