34,000 Garden Grove residents cleared to return home as chemical danger zone shrinks

Approximately 34,000 residents who were forced to flee a massive hazardous materials incident in Garden Grove have finally been cleared to return to their homes. On Monday evening, Orange County officials announced a 65% reduction in the evacuation zone after emergency crews successfully eliminated the threat of a catastrophic, large-scale explosion. While tens of thousands are heading back, a smaller perimeter remains active as hazardous materials teams continue to secure the unstable chemical tank.

The evacuation order for Anaheim residents related to the Garden Grove hazmat incident has also been lifted. All evacuation areas within The City of Westminster have likewise been lifted.

The New Boundaries: Who Can Go Home?

The Orange County Fire Authority drastically shrunk the danger zone. Previously, a sweeping 10-square-mile area affecting 50,000 residents across six cities was completely cleared out. The evacuation order has now been lifted for all areas outside of this newly narrowed perimeter:

North Boundary: Orangewood Avenue

Orangewood Avenue South Boundary: Garden Grove Boulevard

Garden Grove Boulevard East Boundary: Dale Street

Dale Street West Boundary: Knott Street

If your home or business sits outside of this specific box—including previously evacuated pockets of Anaheim, Cypress, Stanton, Buena Park, and Westminster—officials state that your neighborhood is completely safe and you may return to normal day-to-day activities. Furthermore, traffic flow has been restored in both directions on Garden Grove Boulevard, and all on- and off-ramps for the 22 Freeway are now fully open.

16,000 Residents Remain Displaced

Despite the positive progress, the crisis is not entirely over. Roughly 16,000 residents living inside the core perimeter (bounded by Orangewood, Dale, Knott, and Garden Grove Blvd) must remain evacuated. The emergency began when a 34,000-gallon industrial tank filled with highly flammable methyl methacrylate (MMA) overheated at the GKN Aerospace facility on Western Avenue. Firefighters spent days in a defensive posture trying to cool the tank to prevent a Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion (BLEVE). While a drone inspection confirmed a crack in the tank that successfully relieved the catastrophic pressure, officials warn that a smaller localized explosion or toxic leak is still a distinct possibility. Unmanned hose lines continue to douse the tank to drop its core temperature further.

Re-entry Safety and Next Steps

If you are among the thousands returning home, Garden Grove Police Chief Amir El-Farra noted that residents should expect a heavy, high-visibility police presence patrolling the re-opened neighborhoods to ensure safety and prevent looting. For those who are still locked out of their homes, regional shelters remain open, including facilities at Savanna High School in Anaheim and the Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center. Residents can check their exact address status on the City of Garden Grove Emergency Portal or call the dedicated community hotline at (714) 741-5444 for real-time updates.

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