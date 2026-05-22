Evacuation orders reissued for parts of Garden Grove and Stanton due to ongoing chemical tank incident

Mandatory evacuation orders have been reissued for communities bordering Garden Grove and Stanton as emergency crews confront secondary mechanical setbacks at a local industrial facility. Following an initially successful cooling process yesterday, changing conditions and a damaged tank valve have prompted local agencies to reinstate the evacuation mandate purely as a precautionary measure.

The impacted zone includes all properties within the following boundaries:

North of Garden Grove Boulevard

of Garden Grove Boulevard East of Springdale Avenue

of Springdale Avenue West of Dale Street

of Dale Street South of Orangewood Avenue

13 campuses and facilities within the Garden Grove Unified School District (GGUSD) are closed until further notice.

The closures were ordered at the direction of law enforcement and emergency response officials due to the ongoing evacuation zone surrounding the GKN Aerospace chemical leak near Chapman and Western avenues.

Closed GGUSD Campuses & Facilities

High Schools: Pacifica High School, Rancho Alamitos High School.

Pacifica High School, Rancho Alamitos High School. Intermediate Schools: Bell Intermediate School, Alamitos Intermediate School.

Bell Intermediate School, Alamitos Intermediate School. Elementary Schools: Barker, Bryant, Carver, Enders, Garden Park, Lawrence, Patton, and Wakeham elementary schools.

Barker, Bryant, Carver, Enders, Garden Park, Lawrence, Patton, and Wakeham elementary schools. Preschools & Support Facilities: Skylark Preschool, the Lampson Bus Yard, and the Maintenance and Operations Facility.

The school district is coordinating with the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) and will notify families via official channels as soon as local air monitoring and the broken tank valve are resolved, allowing the campuses to safely reopen.

Active Evacuation Centers

If you live within the zone specified above, please pack essentials, secure your pets, and relocate immediately to one of the designated care and shelter facilities currently open to the public:

For Stanton Residents: Stanton City Hall / Community Center located at 7800 Katella Avenue, Stanton, CA .

Stanton City Hall / Community Center located at . For Garden Grove Residents: Garden Grove Sport and Recreation Center located at 13641 Deodara Dr., Garden Grove, CA.

What Happened: The Latest on Mitigation Labors

Yesterday, specialized industrial personnel and tactical fire crews made significant structural progress by launching localized cooling operations on the chemical tank. This drop in temperature allowed internal recovery units to successfully begin moving the product out of harm’s way.

Unfortunately, crews encountered a critical mechanical setback when damage to an essential tank valve stalled complete product removal. On-site representatives and chemical technicians are working continuously to bypass the damaged valve and stabilize the containment area. Because conditions within volatile containment zones can fluctuate rapidly, local officials decided to clear the surrounding perimeter out of an abundance of caution.

Who Is on the Scene?

A massive multi-agency response remains deployed to manage the incident and protect public health. Agencies actively supporting the mitigation include:

Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA)

Garden Grove Police Department

Orange County Sheriff’s Department (Stanton Division)

Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA)

Stay Informed

Public safety is the number one priority. City officials recognize that sudden displacements place a stressful burden on families and local businesses, and they are pushing to resolve the tank failure as fast as safely possible.

Please monitor local emergency feeds, sign up for AlertOC notifications, and follow official updates from @OCFireAuthority and @GardenGrovePD for real-time adjustments to street closures or zone repopulation schedules.About methyl methacrylate

Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is a highly volatile, colorless liquid organic compound used primarily as the building block to manufacture acrylic plastics. It is the essential monomer used to produce poly(methyl methacrylate), commonly known by brand names like Plexiglas or Lucite.

Key Chemical Properties

Physical State : Clear, colorless liquid with an extremely sharp, fruity, or pungent odor.

: Clear, colorless liquid with an extremely sharp, fruity, or pungent odor. Flammability : Highly flammable liquid and vapor with a low flashpoint of around 50°F (10°C).

: Highly flammable liquid and vapor with a low flashpoint of around 50°F (10°C). Reactivity: It is prone to hazardous polymerization, a self-heating chain reaction that can cause tanks to rupture or explode if it is not kept cool or mixed with chemical stabilizers.

Common Industrial Uses

MMA is a critical raw material for a wide variety of everyday commercial and industrial products:

Clear Plastics : Shatterproof windows, skylights, illuminated signs, and aircraft windshields.

: Shatterproof windows, skylights, illuminated signs, and aircraft windshields. Resins and Coatings : Exterior latex paints, industrial floor coatings, and automotive coatings.

: Exterior latex paints, industrial floor coatings, and automotive coatings. Medical Supplies : Bone cement used in orthopedic joint replacements and custom dental prosthetics or fillings.

: Bone cement used in orthopedic joint replacements and custom dental prosthetics or fillings. Cosmetics: Historically used in artificial nail products, though highly restricted now due to skin sensitivities.

Health Hazards & Exposure Risks

According to the National Institutes of Health and safety data, acute exposure to MMA carries several localized risks:

Long-Term Effects : Chronic exposure can impact the nervous system and lead to long-term respiratory issues like occupational asthma.

: Chronic exposure can impact the nervous system and lead to long-term respiratory issues like occupational asthma. Inhalation : Causes immediate irritation to the nose, throat, and respiratory tract, leading to coughing or shortness of breath.

: Causes immediate irritation to the nose, throat, and respiratory tract, leading to coughing or shortness of breath. Skin Contact : Acting as a strong irritant, it can cause redness, burning, and severe allergic skin reactions (dermatitis).

: Acting as a strong irritant, it can cause redness, burning, and severe allergic skin reactions (dermatitis). Eye Contact: Splashes or heavy vapors cause intense tearing, irritation, and temporary blurred vision.

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