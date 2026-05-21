Santa Ana’s César Chávez High School to become Dolores Huerta High School

Santa Ana, CA — The Santa Ana Unified School District Board of Education has approved the renaming of César Chávez High School to Dolores Huerta High School, effective July 1, 2026.

The decision follows a thoughtful community engagement process prompted by recent concerns and controversy related to César Chávez. District staff, students, families, and community members helped make the issue a priority by participating in discussions and providing input on a new name that reflects the values and identity of the Santa Ana community.

As part of the process, the District surveyed students, parents, staff, and community members. Dolores Huerta was the overwhelming choice among respondents, with many highlighting the importance of representation, equity, perseverance, service, and continued recognition of the farmworker and civil rights movement. Based on this feedback, District staff recommended the name Dolores Huerta High School to the Board of Education, which approved the name change at its Tuesday, May 19 meeting.

“This decision reflects the voices of our students, families, staff, and community members,” said Board of Education President Katelyn Brazer Aceves. “We are grateful to everyone who participated in this process and helped ensure that the new name honors our shared values and the legacy of the civil rights and farmworker movements.”

The new name honors Dolores Huerta’s lifelong work as a labor leader, civil rights advocate, and champion for social justice. Her contributions reflect the District’s commitment to equity, perseverance, and service.

“We appreciate the leadership of our staff, the engagement of our students and families, and the advocacy of our community in bringing this recommendation forward,” said Superintendent Dr. Lorraine M. Perez. “Dolores Huerta High School will stand as a powerful reminder of the importance of civic engagement, representation, and service to others.”

District staff will begin preparing for the official name change, including updates to school signage and related materials. The new name will be used officially beginning July 1, 2026.

About Dolores Huerta

Dolores Huerta is an iconic American labor leader, civil rights activist, and feminist who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association (which became the United Farm Workers) alongside Cesar Chavez in 1962. Famous for originating the organizing catchphrase “Sí, se puede” (“Yes, we can”), she has spent over six decades fighting for the rights of farmworkers, immigrants, and women.

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