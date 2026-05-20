DUI driver arrested a traffic collision in north O.C. had illegal narcotics in his vehicle

While most of the city slept, overnight patrol units with the La Habra Police Department remained hard at work keeping the streets safe. Officers from Patrol Watch 3 and Watch 5 executed a series of proactive operations that successfully removed dangerous drivers and illicit substances from local neighborhoods.

DUI Traffic Collision Investigated

The night took a dangerous turn when officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision. Upon arriving at the scene, investigators determined that the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence. The suspect was promptly taken into custody. Police officials emphasized that driving impaired poses a severe threat to the entire community and thanked the night-shift teams for neutralizing the threat before more severe injuries could occur.

Traffic Stop Yields Narcotics Arrest

Later in the shift, eagle-eyed patrol officers conducted a routine traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. What began as a standard vehicle enforcement stop quickly escalated into a full criminal investigation. A thorough search of the vehicle uncovered an undisclosed quantity of illegal narcotics. The driver was arrested on the spot and booked on drug-related charges.

Legal Penalties Facing the Suspects

Because these incidents occurred under the jurisdiction of the La Habra Police Department in California, the suspects face strict statutory penalties:

1. DUI Traffic Collision Penalties

Under California Vehicle Code 23152, a first-time standard DUI conviction carries a mix of administrative and criminal penalties. However, because this incident involved a traffic collision, penalties escalate significantly:

Jail Time: Up to 6 months in county jail for a standard misdemeanor, which can increase if injuries occurred.

Up to 6 months in county jail for a standard misdemeanor, which can increase if injuries occurred. Fines and Fees: Fines usually range from $390 to $1,000, but total penalty assessments and court fees frequently push the final cost over $2,000.

Fines usually range from $390 to $1,000, but total penalty assessments and court fees frequently push the final cost over $2,000. License Suspension: An immediate administrative driver’s license suspension by the DMV, typically lasting from 4 to 10 months.

An immediate administrative driver’s license suspension by the DMV, typically lasting from 4 to 10 months. Restitution: The driver will be legally ordered to pay restitution out-of-pocket to cover the property damage or medical bills of anyone harmed in the crash.

The driver will be legally ordered to pay restitution out-of-pocket to cover the property damage or medical bills of anyone harmed in the crash. DUI School: Mandatory completion of a 3-month to 9-month licensed alcohol and drug education program.

2. Narcotics Arrest Penalties

The exact penalties depend on whether the suspect was charged with simple possession (Health and Safety Code 11350) or possession with intent to sell (Health and Safety Code 11351):

Simple Possession: Often treated as a misdemeanor under California law, carrying up to one year in county jail and mandatory drug diversion programs.

Often treated as a misdemeanor under California law, carrying up to one year in county jail and mandatory drug diversion programs. Possession with Intent to Distribute: If the volume of narcotics or accompanying paraphernalia suggested trafficking, it is prosecuted as a felony. This carries a mandatory sentencing structure of 2, 3, or 4 years in California state prison.

Impact on Auto Insurance

An arrest involving both a DUI collision and narcotics will devastate the driver’s insurance profile:

Policy Cancellation: Insurance companies reserve the right to immediately cancel or refuse renewal of a policy following a criminal DUI crash.

Insurance companies reserve the right to immediately cancel or refuse renewal of a policy following a criminal DUI crash. SR-22 Requirement: To reinstate their driving privileges, the suspect must have their insurer file an SR-22 form with the California DMV to prove they carry the required liability limits.

To reinstate their driving privileges, the suspect must have their insurer file an SR-22 form with the California DMV to prove they carry the required liability limits. Premium Surges: Drivers labeled as “high-risk” face premium increases between 100% and 300% , costing thousands of extra dollars annually for up to 10 years.

Drivers labeled as “high-risk” face premium increases between , costing thousands of extra dollars annually for up to 10 years. Loss of Safe Driver Discounts: The driver will immediately lose California’s Good Driver Discount for a minimum of 10 years from the date of the violation.

The driver will immediately lose California’s Good Driver Discount for a minimum of 10 years from the date of the violation. Denied Collision Claims: Most auto insurance policies contain an “intentional acts” or “criminal activity” exclusion. The insurance provider may pay out liability to the other party involved in the crash but will likely refuse to pay for any damage sustained by the suspect’s own vehicle.

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