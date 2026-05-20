Deputies recovered expensive stolen guitars and arrested the suspect in south Orange County

On Friday night, someone tried to strike a chord with a burglary involving nearly $60,000 worth of guitars, according to Lake Forest Police Services.

Following the commercial burglary, an alert Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) K-9 unit spotted the suspect’s Kia Forte parked at the gas pumps. Deputies moved in, detained the suspect, and recovered all five high-value guitars from the open trunk before taking the vehicle into custody. Kudos to Deputy Carrillo and his K9 Billy for locating the suspect vhicle and recovering the stolen guitars.

The guitars were apparently stolen from the Guitar Center store in Lake Forest.

The specific makes, models, and approximate values visible on the price tags include:

1. Fender Custom Shop / Vintage Telecaster

Make/Model: Fender Telecaster (Heavily relic’d finish, likely a Custom Shop or vintage model)

Fender Telecaster (Heavily relic’d finish, likely a Custom Shop or vintage model) Value: $5,400.00 (as clearly shown on its hangtag)

2. Gibson Archtop Hollowbody

Make/Model: Gibson ES Series archtop electric guitar (such as an ES-175, ES-350, or vintage L-4/L-5 variant with a trapeze tailpiece)

Gibson ES Series archtop electric guitar (such as an ES-175, ES-350, or vintage L-4/L-5 variant with a trapeze tailpiece) Value: $5,799.00 (visible on the tag hanging from its neck)

3. Paul Reed Smith (PRS) Custom

Make/Model: PRS Custom 22 or Custom 24 (featuring a flame maple top and a sunburst finish)

PRS Custom 22 or Custom 24 (featuring a flame maple top and a sunburst finish) Value: $9,999.00 (indicated on the price tag near the pickups)

4. Gibson Les Paul Custom

Make/Model: Gibson Les Paul Custom (Alpine White finish with gold hardware)

Gibson Les Paul Custom (Alpine White finish with gold hardware) Value: $5,799.00 (clearly displayed on the price tag above the fretboard)

5. Gibson ES Semi-Hollowbody

Make/Model: Gibson ES-335 or ES-355 (Cherry Red finish with a traditional stopbar tailpiece)

Gibson ES-335 or ES-355 (Cherry Red finish with a traditional stopbar tailpiece) Value: Estimated around $3,500.00 to $4,500.00 (The pricing tag is partially obscured, but the total collection of stolen instruments from this specific incident was reported by authorities to be worth nearly $60,000).

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The suspect arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s deputies faces severe felony charges under California law due to the commercial nature of the break-in and the extreme value of the stolen merchandise. Because the five recovered instruments are valued at nearly $60,000, the prosecution will pursue grand theft and commercial burglary charges rather than simple misdemeanors.

The specific legal charges and maximum penalties the suspect faces include:

1. Commercial Burglary (California Penal Code 459)

The Crime: Entering a commercial structure (like a retail store) with the intent to commit a grand or petty larceny.

Entering a commercial structure (like a retail store) with the intent to commit a grand or petty larceny. Potential Penalty: This can be charged as a felony. A conviction carries a penalty of up to 3 years in California state prison or county jail, alongside significant restitution requirements.

2. Grand Theft (California Penal Code 487)

The Crime: Unlawfully taking property valued at over $950. Because this heist netted nearly $60,000 in instruments, it vastly exceeds the felony threshold.

Unlawfully taking property valued at over $950. Because this heist netted nearly $60,000 in instruments, it vastly exceeds the felony threshold. Potential Penalty: Felony grand theft is punishable by a maximum sentence of up to 3 years in state prison or county jail.

3. Possession of Stolen Property (California Penal Code 496(a))

The Crime: Receiving, concealing, or withholding property knowing it to be stolen. Because the guitars were found directly in the suspect’s trunk at the gas station, this charge is commonly added to ensure a conviction even if direct entry to the building is hard to prove.

Receiving, concealing, or withholding property knowing it to be stolen. Because the guitars were found directly in the suspect’s trunk at the gas station, this charge is commonly added to ensure a conviction even if direct entry to the building is hard to prove. Potential Penalty: For merchandise valued over $950, this is a felony carrying a maximum of up to 3 years of incarceration.

4. Evading Arrest / Police Pursuit

The Crime: The sheriff’s department noted that the recovery and arrest followed a vehicle pursuit. Under California Penal Code 2800.1 or 2800.2, fleeing from a peace officer can be treated as a misdemeanor or a felony (if driving with willful or wanton disregard for safety).

The sheriff’s department noted that the recovery and arrest followed a vehicle pursuit. Under California Penal Code 2800.1 or 2800.2, fleeing from a peace officer can be treated as a misdemeanor or a felony (if driving with willful or wanton disregard for safety). Potential Penalty: If charged as a felony, it adds up to 3 years to the potential sentence.

Sentencing Factors in Orange County

The final penalty will depend heavily on the individual’s prior criminal history. If the suspect has prior commercial burglary or grand theft convictions, California’s sentencing enhancements can substantially increase the total jail time. Furthermore, a judge will likely mandate full financial restitution to the retail business for any ancillary damages done to the facility during the break-in.

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