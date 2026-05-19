O.C. home care providers urge the Board of Supervisors to increase their pay

Santa Ana, Cal. — On Tuesday, May 19 at 10 am, in-home care workers from across Orange County, along with labor, business, and community supporters hosted a press conference at the Orange County Board of Supervisors building in Santa Ana to underscore the urgency of investing in the In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) program, which provides care to people with disabilities and seniors.

The speakers at the press conference included:

Rev. Gregory,

Toni Taloa, OC IHSS provider and negotiations team member

Jessie Lopez, Santa Ana City Councilmember and candidate for state assembly in the 68th district

Gloria Alvarado, Executive Director of the Orange County Labor Federation

Cynthia Williams, OC IHSS provider and UDW member

United Domestic Workers (UDW/AFSCME Local 3930), one of California’s largest labor unions, represents more than 250,000 care workers across the state. In Orange County, 48,000 care workers provide care to 55,000 IHSS recipients—totaling over 100,000 Orange County community members who rely on this program for employment and care. Union members are demanding that the County Board of Supervisors bargain in good faith and prioritize good wages and health insurance for IHSS providers.

Home care workers provide vital services to seniors and people with disabilities, but are paid just $18.90 per hour. According to MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, a single adult in Orange County would need to be paid at least $36.53 an hour to support themselves. With the cost of groceries, gas, and utilities on the rise, many workers are struggling to make ends meet for themselves and their families. Last year, the Orange County Board of Supervisors gave themselves a 25% raise—they are now paid $244,000 a year with taxpayer money.

“Being a care provider for my family is a difficult job that never stops. I do all the important work for my daughter and my sister who live with disabilities,” said Cynthia Williams, a UDW member and IHSS provider in Anaheim. “But as the cost of living has increased in recent months, my family has had to make real sacrifices—from driving less to buying fewer groceries. We’ve been demanding a pay increase for months, because our current wages aren’t sustainable. The Board’s offer was insulting and tries to shift responsibility and the need for care onto workers, rather than owning the fact that they are responsible for their constituents. We know our worth and we won’t stop fighting until we’re paid what we deserve!“

“I’m proud to be an IHSS provider to family members who rely on me for care, but many care providers don’t have access to health insurance. This job is physically and mentally taxing and it’s delusional for the Board of Supervisors to expect us to never get hurt or sick,” said Angie Nguyen, a UDW member and IHSS provider in Garden Grove. “Our care can’t be replaced– not by AI or even institutions. That’s why we need access to affordable health insurance—we take care of others, but who is looking out for us?”

UDW’s current Memorandum of Understanding expires on June 30, 2026. So far, the Board of Supervisors has offered no meaningful solutions. UDW members have shown up en masse to the Board of Supervisors meetings for months to express the importance of their work and are asking community leaders to support their fight.

For years, our local elected officials have known that Orange County faces a rapidly aging population, which requires planning and resources to ensure all seniors receive quality care. Investing in IHSS is the fiscally responsible option, saving taxpayers $107,000 per recipient, per year by allowing recipients to stay safely in their own home, rather than move to a facility. The UDW is asking the Board of Supervisors to fund the IHSS program to attract and retain qualified care providers to keep up with Orange County’s growing needs.

UDW represents more than 250,000 dedicated home care and family child care providers across California. Their members are the backbone of care for seniors, children, people with disabilities, and working families—fighting for fair wages, better working conditions, and policies that strengthen our communities.

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