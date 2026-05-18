Over 100 drivers cited in coastal Orange County traffic enforcement operation

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) led its first of numerous multi-agency traffic enforcement operations this year, targeting speed violations, loud and modified exhaust systems, and electric bicycle & electric motorcycle violations.

The coordinated effort focused on improving public safety and addressing ongoing quality of life concerns across Orange County’s coastal communities, spanning from San Clemente to Seal Beach. Partner agencies included the Huntington Beach Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Department who were funded through grants provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS).

During the operation, officers stopped a total of 119 vehicles, resulting in 140 individual violations being cited.

Key enforcement outcomes included:

15 citations issued for loud exhaust violations

1 vehicle referred to a State Referee for emissions violations

Loudest reading recorded at 110 dBA

58 citations for basic speed law violations or exceeding 65 miles per hour

Highest recorded speed: 95 MPH on SR-1 Coast Highway in Laguna Beach

6 drivers cited for driving unlicensed or with a suspended license

3 E-bike drivers were cited for various violations

2 vehicles were impounded.

Under California law, vehicle exhaust systems are permitted to produce sound levels up to 95 decibels during standardized testing procedures. While recent enforcement efforts have made a significant impact on vehicles operating well above the legal limit, many vehicles measuring at or just below 95 decibels can still generate substantial noise that residents may find disruptive.

“Speed and loud exhaust violations continue to compromise the safety and quality of life of our residents,” said Thomas Spratt. “Consequently, we are left with no choice but to take a zero-tolerance approach to enforcement.

The Laguna Beach Police Department remains committed to proactive enforcement and public safety efforts, ensuring that Laguna Beach and surrounding communities remain safe, livable, and responsive to resident concerns.

Legal Penalties by Offense

Speed Violations (CVC 22349 / CVC 22350)

Fines: While the “base fine” for speeding 26+ MPH over the limit is $100, California appends state and county penalty assessments that push the actual out-of-pocket ticket cost to $490 or more .

While the “base fine” for speeding 26+ MPH over the limit is $100, California appends state and county penalty assessments that push the actual out-of-pocket ticket cost to . The 95 MPH Driver: Because this driver was under 100 MPH, they escaped the mandatory 30-day license suspension reserved for triple-digit speeds. However, they face the maximum tier of standard speeding fines (~$490) and 1 point on their Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) record.

Loud Exhaust Violations (CVC 27150)

Fines & Fees: The total cost generally runs between $197 and $229 once court fees are added.

The total cost generally runs between once court fees are added. State Referee Referral: The driver sent to a State Referee must pay a $108 inspection fee. They must permanently fix the exhaust system (baffles cannot be temporary) to clear the mechanical violation. Under California law, these are treated as correctable “fix-it” violations, but courts can still enforce the fine alongside the referee fee if the modifications are highly egregious.

Unlicensed or Suspended License (CVC 12500 / CVC 14601)

Unlicensed (CVC 12500): Can be charged as an infraction (up to a $250 fine) or a misdemeanor (up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine). It carries 0 DMV points .

Can be charged as an infraction (up to a $250 fine) or a misdemeanor (up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine). It carries . Suspended License (CVC 14601): This is a serious misdemeanor. First-time offenders face up to 6 months in county jail , fines between $300 and $1,000, and a mandatory 2 points on their driving record.

This is a serious misdemeanor. First-time offenders face , fines between $300 and $1,000, and a mandatory on their driving record. Impoundments: The 2 vehicles impounded were likely seized under this category, allowing police to hold the cars for up to 30 days at the owner’s expense.

E-Bike Violations

Penalties depend on the exact infraction (e.g., underage riding without a helmet, riding a modified Class 3 e-bike on prohibited paths, or failing to stop at signals). These are usually written as traffic infractions yielding minor fines but no DMV points against an auto license.

Impact on Auto Insurance

The financial fallout on auto insurance premiums depends entirely on whether the citation is classified as a moving violation or an equipment violation.

Offense Category DMV Points Added Estimated Auto Insurance Impact Speeding (58 drivers) 1 Point High. A single speeding point stays on a California record for 3 years. It typically causes a premium increase of $600+ per year and can disqualify drivers from “Good Driver” discounts. Suspended License (6 drivers) 2 Points Severe. Adding 2 points triggers massive premium hikes. Insurers view driving on a suspended license as a critical risk, and some may decline to renew the policy entirely. Loud Exhaust (15 drivers) 0 Points None. This is an equipment violation. Because no points are assigned to the driving record, it will not directly trigger an insurance rate hike. Unlicensed Driving 0 Points None directly, but getting a future policy will be significantly more expensive without a clean, continuous licensed driving history.

If you plan on driving unsafely you may want to stay out of Laguna Beach!

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