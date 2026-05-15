Senior in mobility scooter killed in Tesla collision in Irvine

On May 14, 2026, at around 8:30 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) responded to a traffic collision involving a Tesla SUV and an 87-year-old man using a mobility scooter at the intersection of Irvine Boulevard and Groveland.

IPD and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) immediately responded and attempted life-saving measures; however, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Tesla was transported to a hospital for minor injuries and is cooperating with investigators.

Preliminary information indicates the driver of the Tesla was traveling westbound on Irvine Boulevard with a green signal light, while the man on a mobility scooter traveled northbound in the crosswalk at Groveland when the collision occurred. DUI is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The name of the man will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

IPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating this case. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this collision is asked to contact Detective Hank Gallegos at 949-724-7024 or hgallegos@cityofirvine.org.

Possible Legal Repercussions for the Tesla Driver

The legal and administrative outcomes will split into two primary scenarios based on fault:

Scenario A: The Driver is Found Not at Fault

If MAIT confirms the Tesla driver entered the intersection legally on a green light, lacked time to avoid the collision, and was driving at a safe speed, they may face no criminal charges or traffic citations.

Right-of-Way Rule: Under California Vehicle Code (CVC) 21451, a motorist with a green light generally has the right-of-way, though they must still exercise ordinary care to avoid a collision.

Under California Vehicle Code (CVC) 21451, a motorist with a green light generally has the right-of-way, though they must still exercise ordinary care to avoid a collision. Pedestrian/Scooter Violation: If the 87-year-old man entered the crosswalk against a “Don’t Walk” signal or sudden hazard, the liability shifts away from the driver.

If the 87-year-old man entered the crosswalk against a “Don’t Walk” signal or sudden hazard, the liability shifts away from the driver. Civil Impact: The driver’s auto insurance provider will still likely handle a wrongful death claim from the deceased’s estate, but the driver may not be held personally liable if fault lies with the pedestrian.

Scenario B: The Driver is Found Partially or Fully at Fault

If data or witnesses show the driver was speeding, distracted, or failed to yield to someone already lawfully in the crosswalk when the light changed, they could face the following:

Criminal Charges: Misdemeanor Vehicular Manslaughter (Penal Code 192(c)(2)): Applicable if the fatality was caused by ordinary negligence (e.g., a momentary lapse in attention or a basic traffic infraction). This carries a penalty of up to one year in county jail , probation, and fines. Infraction Citations: The driver could be cited for lesser offenses, such as failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk (CVC 21950) or traveling at an unsafe speed for conditions (CVC 22350).

Administrative DMV Actions: License Suspension: The California DMV automatically initiates a Negligent Operator or Fatality Investigation. The driver’s license can be suspended or revoked if negligence is determined. Points on Record: A moving violation or a negligent operator finding will add points to their driving record, drastically increasing insurance premiums.

Civil Liability: The family of the deceased can file a wrongful death lawsuit . If the driver is found negligent, their insurance policy will be tapped up to its limits, and the driver could be held personally liable for damages exceeding those limits.



The “Tesla Factor” in the Investigation

Because the vehicle is a Tesla, MAIT investigators will heavily rely on the car’s internal technology:

Event Data Recorder (EDR) & Sentry Cameras: Investigators will pull data to verify exact speed, braking timeline, steering inputs, and high-definition video of the crosswalk leading up to the impact.

Investigators will pull data to verify exact speed, braking timeline, steering inputs, and high-definition video of the crosswalk leading up to the impact. Autopilot / Full Self-Driving (FSD) Verification: Investigators will check if any automated driver-assist features were engaged. Under California law, even if a vehicle is operating on Autopilot, the human driver remains legally responsible for monitoring the road and intervening to avoid a crash.

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