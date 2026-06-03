Flock LPR Cameras lead to stolen vehicle arrest in Orange

On May 27, police officers responded to a stolen vehicle alert generated by the Flock License Plate Reader (LPR) system, according to the Orange Police Department.

The City of Orange utilizes strategically placed Flock cameras throughout the city to help identify stolen vehicles and assist officers in real time.

Thanks to this technology and the quick response of the officers, the stolen vehicle was located and both occupants were arrested on multiple charges.

Officers later determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Orange just two days earlier.

This incident is another example of how Flock technology helps the officers to recover stolen vehicles, apprehend suspects, and keep our community safe.

Legal Penalties Facing the Suspects

In California, individuals caught driving or occupying a stolen vehicle face rigorous prosecution. Depending on prior criminal history and the specific facts of the case, the drivers face severe statutory penalties:

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) & Unlawful Taking: Under California Vehicle Code § 10851 and Penal Code § 487(d)(1) , taking or driving a vehicle without consent is a “wobbler” offense. A felony conviction carries a sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail or state prison and fines reaching $10,000.

Under and , taking or driving a vehicle without consent is a “wobbler” offense. A felony conviction carries a sentence of and fines reaching $10,000. Receiving a Stolen Vehicle: Under California Penal Code § 496d , knowingly buying, receiving, or possessing a stolen motor vehicle is also a wobbler. If prosecuted as a felony, it carries an identical penalty of up to 3 years in custody and up to $10,000 in fines. Notably, Proposition 47’s $950 threshold does not apply to Section 496d, meaning possession can be charged as a felony regardless of the car’s market value.

Under , knowingly buying, receiving, or possessing a stolen motor vehicle is also a wobbler. If prosecuted as a felony, it carries an identical penalty of and up to $10,000 in fines. Notably, Proposition 47’s $950 threshold does not apply to Section 496d, meaning possession can be charged as a felony regardless of the car’s market value. Sentence Enhancements: If the suspects have prior vehicle theft convictions, California law applies mandatory enhancements that stack an additional 1 year per qualifying prior conviction onto their prison term.

Stolen Vehicle Data in Orange County, CA

While California historically leads the nation in total volume of auto thefts, regional data highlights shifting trends:

Statewide Reductions: Data published by the California Governor’s Office and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) shows that vehicle thefts across California dropped roughly 13% to 25% year-over-year heading into 2026, marking a historic downward turn from the pandemic-era peak.

Data published by the California Governor’s Office and the shows that vehicle thefts across California dropped roughly heading into 2026, marking a historic downward turn from the pandemic-era peak. Regional Risk Profiles: Despite the broad decline, the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metropolitan area remains a high-theft hot spot, consistently logging a rate exceeding 400 thefts per 100,000 residents .

Despite the broad decline, the remains a high-theft hot spot, consistently logging a rate exceeding . Task Force Enforcement: To counter localized professional theft rings, the Orange County Auto Theft Task Force (OCATT)—coordinated directly by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office—runs continuous cross-jurisdictional sting operations to recover millions of dollars in stolen dealership and private property.

How to Prevent Vehicle Theft

Local police departments recommend layering several security habits to avoid becoming a target:

Never Leave the Car Running: Do not leave your vehicle idling unattended, even for a brief moment to run into a business.

Do not leave your vehicle idling unattended, even for a brief moment to run into a business. Secure Your Keys: Never leave physical keys, spare fobs, or valet keys inside the cabin, in the glovebox, or hidden in magnetic boxes under the chassis.

Never leave physical keys, spare fobs, or valet keys inside the cabin, in the glovebox, or hidden in magnetic boxes under the chassis. Park Strategically: Choose high-traffic, well-lit areas or parking structures equipped with visible security infrastructure whenever possible.

Choose high-traffic, well-lit areas or parking structures equipped with visible security infrastructure whenever possible. Deploy Visible Deterrents: Utilize visible mechanical locking devices, such as a steering wheel column club or a brake lock, to discourage opportunistic thieves.

Utilize visible mechanical locking devices, such as a steering wheel column club or a brake lock, to discourage opportunistic thieves. Keep Documents Separate: Do not store your vehicle’s title, registration certificate, or personal credit cards in the glove compartment. Keep a standalone digital copy of your VIN and license plate on your phone to give to police immediately if a theft occurs.

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