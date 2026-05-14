Thu. May 14th, 2026
Crime Irvine San Bernardino County

Inland Empire teen arrested after Facebook Marketplace robbery in Irvine

ByArt Pedroza

May 14, 2026

In March, officers investigated a robbery on Athel Avenue. The suspect met with the victim to purchase an iPhone through Facebook Marketplace, according to the Irvine Police Department.

During the meet-up, the suspect pushed the victim and ran away with the iPhone.

Last Monday, detectives surveilled the suspect at his home. Jayce Amir Heckstall, 18, of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested and booked for robbery. Rancho Cucamonga is in San Bernardino County, which is in the Inland Empire area.

If you are buying or selling online, consider using our e-commerce exchange parking zone at the Irvine police station, which is monitored by dozens of cameras.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the incident described, Jayce Amir Heckstall faces a charge of second-degree robbery under California Penal Code Section 211, which defines robbery as taking personal property from someone’s immediate presence against their will using force or fear. Because the interaction did not take place in an inhabited dwelling, at an ATM, or on public transit, it falls under second-degree robbery rather than first-degree robbery.

The suspect faces the following legal penalties:

  • State Prison Sentence: Imprisonment in a state penitentiary for two, three, or five years.
  • Financial Fines: A maximum monetary fine of up to $10,000.
  • ** Felony Probation:** The sentencing judge has the discretion to grant formal felony probation for three to five years as an alternative to prison, which may require serving up to one year in a county jail.
  • A Strike on His Record: Under California’s Three Strikes Law, second-degree robbery is classified as a serious and violent felony. This permanent “strike” means any future felony conviction would result in a doubled sentence.
  • Loss of Firearm Rights: A lifetime ban on owning or possessing firearms.

Because he is 18 years old, he will be prosecuted as an adult in the California court system.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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