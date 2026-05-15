A woman was fatally shot in Tustin

On 5/14/26 at approximately 6:11 p.m., the Tustin Police Department dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding gun shots heard in the area of Seventeenth Street and Yorba Street North.

On arrival, the officers located an unresponsive female along the east curb north of Seventeenth Street.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded and pronounced the 42-year-old female deceased at the scene.

The officers contacted witnesses at the scene, who reported seeing a male suspect wearing all black clothing flee the scene in a dark colored older model sedan.

Investigators were at the scene and an active investigation is ongoing. The police department had a heavy presence in the area, however investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information about this incident, is encouraged to contact Detective Chelsea Harris at 714-426-2427.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

The unidentified male suspect in the May 14, 2026, fatal shooting at 17th and Yorba Streets in Tustin faces severe criminal charges under California law once apprehended. Because the incident involved firing multiple gunshots at an unarmed victim on a public sidewalk and fleeing, the prosecutor will evaluate the following primary offenses and potential penalties:

Core Criminal Charges

First-Degree Murder (Penal Code § 187(a)): If investigators prove premeditation, deliberation, or a willful intent to kill, the suspect will be charged with first-degree murder. This carries a base sentence of 25 years to life in state prison .

If investigators prove premeditation, deliberation, or a willful intent to kill, the suspect will be charged with first-degree murder. This carries a base sentence of . Second-Degree Murder (Penal Code § 187(a)): If the shooting lacked advance planning but demonstrated an intentional killing or a conscious disregard for human life, it carries a base sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.

Mandatory Sentencing Enhancements

California enforces strict penal enhancements for crimes involving firearms, which are added consecutively to the base murder sentence:

Personal Use of a Firearm Causing Death (Penal Code § 12022.53(d)): Discharging a firearm that proximately causes great bodily injury or death mandates an additional, consecutive sentence of 25 years to life in state prison .

Discharging a firearm that proximately causes great bodily injury or death mandates an additional, consecutive sentence of . Carrying a Concealed/Loaded Firearm: Depending on the suspect’s legal right to possess a firearm or past felony record, additional weapon charges may add 1 to 3 years.

Aggravating Factors and Parole Restrictions

Life Without Parole (LWOP): If the district attorney establishes “special circumstances” (such as a drive-by shooting or lying in wait), the penalty escalates to life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

If the district attorney establishes “special circumstances” (such as a drive-by shooting or lying in wait), the penalty escalates to or the death penalty. California Strike Zone: A murder conviction constitutes a “violent felony” and a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law, forcing the individual to serve at least 85% of any determinate portion of their sentence before parole consideration.

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