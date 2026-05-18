OCFA to host an essential water safety event in Santa Ana this Wednesday

As the weather heats up, our community naturally flocks to backyard pools, community centers, and the nearby ocean. While swimming offers the perfect escape from the summer heat, it also introduces serious, hidden risks for our families. To address these dangers, the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) is hosting a series of regional events to arm parents and children with critical water safety education.

Our very own local station is participating this week! Bring your family to OCFA Division 6 – Station 75 located at 120 W. Walnut St, Santa Ana 92701 this coming Wednesday, May 20 from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Families will get an up-close look at the fire engines, meet local firefighters, and receive vital guidelines on staying safe around water. Children who attend will receive an official water safety pledge certificate and a fun summer prize (available on a first-come, first-served basis).

Local Drowning Statistics: A Reality Check

Water safety is not something we can take lightly in Southern California. The latest data reveals why these educational pop-ups are so urgent for Santa Ana families:

Rising Incident Rates: In 2024 alone, 89 drowning incidents occurred across Orange County.

In 2024 alone, occurred across Orange County. The Most Vulnerable: Out of those 89 incidents, 36 involved toddlers and young children aged 0 to 4 , making drowning the leading cause of accidental injury-related death for this age bracket.

Out of those 89 incidents, , making drowning the leading cause of accidental injury-related death for this age bracket. A Fatal Trend: Preliminary county records note that 54 people drowned locally in 2023, representing an alarming increase from 43 deaths in 2022 and just 31 deaths in 2019.

Preliminary county records note that locally in 2023, representing an alarming increase from 43 deaths in 2022 and just 31 deaths in 2019. Where It Happens: The vast majority of these local submersions happen unexpectedly right at home in a residential backyard pool, a spa, or a shared community pool.

The Swimming Proficiency Gap in Our Community

The threat of drowning is directly magnified by a widespread lack of swimming skills among children, particularly in diverse, urban communities like Santa Ana.

According to regional and national data compiled by the USA Swimming Foundation, 60% of Latino children and young people cannot swim or possess minimal, low-level swimming abilities. This stark disparity is heavily driven by socio-economic factors. Research shows that 79% of children living in households with incomes below $50,000 completely lack basic swimming skills. Furthermore, children who qualify for free or reduced lunch programs are 63% less likely to develop competent swimming proficiency.

Enrolling your child in a formal, structured water program is the absolute best insurance policy against an emergency, as early swim lessons are proven to reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88% among young children.

Event Parking Tips

If you are planning to head down to Station 75 this Wednesday, please note that event parking is not available directly on the station lot. Instead, you can find free designated parking just a short walk away at Beale’s Texas BBQ, located at 100 S. Main St, Santa Ana 92701.

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