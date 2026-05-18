CHP launches May 2026 “Click it or Ticket” campaign: buckle up to protect your life and wallet

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is launching its national “Click It or Ticket” mobilization campaign, running from May 18 through May 31, 2026. Coordinated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this high-visibility enforcement initiative aims to ensure every driver and passenger buckles up on every trip, every time. During this two-week blitz, CHP officers will be out in full force, heavily enforcing seat belt laws and child safety seat violations across the state

The Reality of Unbelted Collisions in California

While California boasts one of the highest daytime seat belt compliance rates in the country at 96.2%, the remaining 3.8% represents a massive safety risk. According to data compiled by the UC Berkeley SafeTREC foundation, 780 unrestrained passenger vehicle occupants were killed in California traffic crashes during a single year.

The Nighttime Risk : Buckling up drops significantly after dark. Nationally, 56% of passenger vehicle occupants killed in nighttime crashes were completely unbelted.

: Buckling up drops significantly after dark. Nationally, in nighttime crashes were completely unbelted. Severe Injury Multiplier: The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reports that occupants aged 8 or older who do not wear a seat belt are 2.4 times more likely to suffer a fatal or serious injury during a severe collision.

Child Safety Seat Deficiencies

Failing to secure children in age-appropriate car seats or booster seats yields devastating consequences. Research from the CDPH highlights that children under the age of 8 who are unrestrained are nearly 3 times more likely to suffer serious or fatal injuries in a crash compared to those safely buckled into a child safety seat. Under California law, children under 2 years old must ride in a rear-facing car seat, and all children under 8 must be secured in a car seat or booster seat in the back seat. [1]

How Seat Belt Violations Impact Your Auto Insurance

Beyond the immediate threat to your life and a hefty fine, skipping your seat belt can hit your finances through your auto insurance policy in two distinct ways:

1. Rate Adjustments & Premium Increases

In California, a seat belt ticket under Vehicle Code § 27315 VC is classified as an infraction rather than a moving violation, meaning it does not add points to your California DMV driving record. However, insurance carriers review your comprehensive Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) during annual renewals. A pattern of non-compliance tells underwriters you engage in high-risk driving behavior. According to national insurance tracking by The Zebra, even minor non-moving violations can cause auto insurance premiums to creep up by roughly 3% or more, potentially costing drivers hundreds of dollars over a three-year period.

2. The “Seatbelt Defense” in Accident Claims

If you are injured in an accident caused by another driver, your payout can be drastically slashed if you were unbelted. California operates under a pure comparative negligence system. Insurance adjusters and defense lawyers frequently deploy the “Seatbelt Defense”. If they prove your injuries would have been 25% less severe had you been wearing a seat belt, your final injury compensation payout will be reduced by 25%.

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