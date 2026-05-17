Sun. May 17th, 2026
Garden Grove Missing Person Orange County

Silver Alert issued after senior goes missing in Garden Grove

ByArt Pedroza

May 17, 2026

The Garden Grove Police issued a Silver Alert today after Temo Velasquez, a 66-year-old male, went missing.

Velasquez is 5’9″ in hieght, he weighs 150 lbs., has gray hair and brown eyes.

He as last seen yesterday at around 2:00 p.m. in the area of Newhope St. and Garden Grove Blvd.

He was wearing a black shirt and black pants when he was last seen.

In Orange County, California, approximately 2,500 adults are reported missing each year, according to data from the California Department of Justice. The vast majority of these individuals—historically over 90%—are located safely and reunited with their families within the first few days, especially when public alerts are issued quickly.

Wandering and Recovery Statistics

For older adults who wander or go missing due to disorientation or cognitive medical conditions, community-focused studies yield distinct patterns:

  • High Recovery Rate: A study published in PubMed Central tracked missing older adults and found that 90.6% were returned home safely.
  • Travel Methods: Roughly 92% of missing seniors wander on foot, making local community surveillance critical during the first 24 to 48 hours.
  • Community Rescue: First responders account for about 47.7% of successful recoveries, while Good Samaritans and community members find 46.1% of missing seniors.
  • Risk Profile: Nationally, about 6 in 10 individuals suffering from cognitive decline or dementia will wander at least once, creating a frequent need for Silver Alerts across California.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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