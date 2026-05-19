Tue. May 19th, 2026
Alcohol Entertainment Orange County Santa Ana Soccer Sports Youth Activities

Professional soccer is coming to Santa Ana this weekend

ByArt Pedroza

May 18, 2026

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, the U.S. Men’s National Team has taken over Championship Soccer Stadium for their official tournament preparations. Because of this, Orange County SC—the region’s only Division 2 professional soccer club—is hitting the road and bringing an official home league match directly to the heart of Santa Ana, on May 23.

Here is everything you need to know about this historic sporting event, which will include a Beer Fest. The Beer Fest will be one for the books including unlimited pours, dancing, music, and thousands of fans all in one place.

The Matchup at a Glance

  • Who: Orange County SC vs. Oakland Roots SC
  • When: Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM
  • Where: Santa Ana Stadium (Eddie West Field) – 602 N. Flower St., Santa Ana, CA

What to Expect on the Pitch

Orange County SC currently sits in second place in the USL Championship standings. Fans can expect a high-tempo, aggressive battle as OCSC looks to set the tone early against a fierce, attacking Oakland squad.

The match serves as a massive spotlight event for Southern California soccer, showcasing a dynamic roster that features:

  • Star Veterans: Forward Ethan Zubak, Captain Tom Brewitt, Nico Benalcázar, Alex Rando, and Marcelo Palomino.
  • Top Goal Scorer: Leading point-getter Lyam MacKinnon.
  • Elite Youth Talent: Four current U.S. Youth National Team prospects including Jamir Johnson, Tyson Espy, Apolo Marinch, and Pedro Guimaraes.

Local Southern California Talent

This match highlights incredible home-grown talent from across the region. Keep an eye out for these local players:

  • Ethan Zubak (Corona)
  • Grayson Doody (Hermosa Beach)
  • Chris Hegardt & Nicola Ciotta (San Diego)
  • Tyson Espy (Dana Point)
  • Pedro Guimaraes (Aliso Viejo)
  • Efren Solis (San Juan Capistrano)

Tickets are moving fast and this one will sell out. Secure yours now.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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