O.C. man who targeted underage boys sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

On May 18, 2026, David Hanggie was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison after accepting a court offer in a child exploitation case investigated by the Newport Beach Police Department.

Hanggie was initially arrested in 2025 for child annoyance related to grooming-type behavior. During the investigation, NBPD detectives identified additional victims, expanding the scope of the case.

The investigation highlights the importance of thorough follow-up in crimes involving the exploitation of minors and the identification of additional victims when new information becomes available.

The Newport Beach Police Department remains committed to protecting the community, investigating crimes against children, and working with partner agencies to ensure offenders are held accountable through the criminal justice system.

May 2026 Conviction

On May 18, 2026, Hanggie, then 61 years old, was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison. He pleaded guilty in Orange County Superior Court to one felony count of child annoyance with a previous sex conviction.

The Case: He was initially arrested in 2025 by the Newport Beach Police Department for child annoyance related to grooming behavior.

He was initially arrested in 2025 by the Newport Beach Police Department for child annoyance related to grooming behavior. Modus Operandi: Investigators discovered he utilized social media platforms and physically frequented local high school football games to target and solicit underage boys.

Investigators discovered he utilized social media platforms and physically frequented local high school football games to target and solicit underage boys. Plea Deal: While four additional felony counts involving separate victims were dismissed as part of a court offer, Judge Larry Yellin handed down the maximum sentence after hearing statements from the victims.

Prior Criminal History

Hanggie’s record spans multiple decades, involving violent crimes, weapons offenses, and sex crimes across California:

1989 (Fresno County): Convicted of kidnapping, which served as his first “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law.

Convicted of kidnapping, which served as his first “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law. 1994 (Los Angeles County): Convicted of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, legally designating him as a convicted sex offender.

Convicted of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, legally designating him as a convicted sex offender. 2009 (Coalinga State Hospital): While committed to Coalinga State Hospital as a declared sexually violent predator, Hanggie stabbed a fellow patient in the back with a handmade shank. When apprehended, he stated to psychiatric technicians that he wanted to return to prison. He was charged with attempted murder and later pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon, resulting in a 24-year prison sentence.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related