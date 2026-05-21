Man killed in two-car collision in coastal Orange County

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at approximately 5:20 p.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Gothard Street and Lorge Circle involving a tan Chevrolet Colorado and a white Toyota Sienna.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the Chevrolet, a 65-year-old man from Huntington Beach, unconscious in his vehicle. Paramedics were called to the scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Toyota, a 60-year-old male from Westminster, was uninjured. The driver of the Toyota cooperated with investigators, and impairment does not appear to be a factor. It is unknown if impairment was a factor with the driver of the Chevrolet.

Based on the preliminary investigation, both vehicles were traveling southbound on Gothard Street, south of Lorge Circle, when the Chevrolet collided with the Toyota. The Chevrolet, still traveling southbound on Gothard Street, crossed over the northbound lanes of traffic and collided with a tree on the side of the roadway.

The collision investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the HBPD Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator Cameron Houlston at (714) 536-5670.

Based on the preliminary investigation details, the Chevrolet Colorado driver is heavily favored to be found at fault, which places the primary financial and legal liabilities on his auto insurance policy. Because both vehicles were traveling in the same direction and the Chevrolet rear-ended or sideswiped the Toyota before veering off into a tree, the Chevrolet driver failed to maintain a safe distance or control of his vehicle.

Auto Insurance Repercussions of this Vehicle Collision

This is a tragic situation involving a loss of life, and navigating the insurance aftermath requires a clear understanding of how coverage applies to both parties.

1. Repercussions for the Deceased Chevrolet Driver’s Estate

Because the Chevrolet driver is the striking vehicle and likely at fault, his insurance policy will handle the majority of the incoming claims.

Property Damage Liability: His insurer will pay to repair or replace the Toyota Sienna, up to his policy limits. In California, the legal minimum for property damage is only $5,000, so a severe collision may quickly exhaust minimum policy limits.

His insurer will pay to repair or replace the Toyota Sienna, up to his policy limits. In California, the legal minimum for property damage is only $5,000, so a severe collision may quickly exhaust minimum policy limits. Tree and City Property Damage: His property damage liability will also cover the cost of the damaged tree and any city roadway infrastructure managed by the City of Huntington Beach.

His property damage liability will also cover the cost of the damaged tree and any city roadway infrastructure managed by the City of Huntington Beach. First-Party Medical and Funeral Expenses: If his policy includes Medical Payments (MedPay) coverage, it will pay out a fixed amount (typically $1,000 to $10,000) for his hospital transportation and funeral costs, regardless of fault.

If his policy includes Medical Payments (MedPay) coverage, it will pay out a fixed amount (typically $1,000 to $10,000) for his hospital transportation and funeral costs, regardless of fault. Vehicle Replacement: Damage to the Chevrolet Colorado will only be covered if he carried optional Collision Coverage . If he only had liability insurance, his estate must absorb the total loss of the truck.

Damage to the Chevrolet Colorado will only be covered if he carried optional . If he only had liability insurance, his estate must absorb the total loss of the truck. Impact of Impairment/Medical Emergencies: If the HBPD MAIT investigation later determines the driver suffered a sudden, unforeseen medical emergency (like a heart attack) before the crash, his defense could argue “sudden medical emergency” to mitigate civil liability. However, if toxicology reports reveal illegal impairment, the insurer will still pay third-party damages but will likely cancel the policy posthumously and deny any specialized first-party accidental death riders.

2. Repercussions for the Uninjured Toyota Driver

Even though the Toyota driver was uninjured and cooperated fully with law enforcement, he still faces a sequence of insurance procedures.

Filing the Claim: The Toyota driver should file a claim directly through the Chevrolet driver’s insurance company. Alternatively, he can use his own Collision Coverage to get his vehicle repaired quickly, after which his insurer will pursue the Chevrolet’s insurance for reimbursement (subrogation) and recover his deductible.

The Toyota driver should file a claim directly through the Chevrolet driver’s insurance company. Alternatively, he can use his own to get his vehicle repaired quickly, after which his insurer will pursue the Chevrolet’s insurance for reimbursement (subrogation) and recover his deductible. Rate Impact: Because the Toyota driver is completely not at fault, California Proposition 103 protects him. By law, California auto insurers cannot raise premium rates for an accident where the insured was not at fault.

Because the Toyota driver is completely not at fault, California Proposition 103 protects him. By law, California auto insurers for an accident where the insured was not at fault. Vehicle Diminished Value: Even after repairs, the Toyota Sienna will hold a “accident history” flag on vehicle history reports. The Toyota driver can file a third-party diminished value claim against the Chevrolet driver’s estate/insurance to recover this lost market value.

3. Timeline and Next Steps

The final insurance outcomes are entirely dependent on the official police report.

Wait for the MAIT Report: The HBPD Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) report can take weeks or months to finalize due to the fatality, vehicle data downloads, and toxicology timelines. File a California SR-1 Form: Both the Toyota driver and the representative of the Chevrolet driver’s estate must file an SR-1 Report with the California DMV within 10 days, as the accident resulted in a fatality and property damage exceeding $1,000. Preserve Evidence: If you are a family member of the deceased or the driver of the Toyota, request a copy of the initial traffic collision report from the Huntington Beach Police Department as soon as it is available to submit to the respective insurance adjusters.

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