Hit and run driver who seriously injured an elderly pedestrian wanted by the Anaheim Police

The Anaheim Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver involved in a serious hit-and-run collision that left an elderly pedestrian critically injured.

On May 8, 2026, at approximately 9:59 p.m., a pedestrian was struck while crossing E. La Palma Ave near N. Anna Dr.

The victim survived but suffered significant injuries and has undergone multiple surgeries.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a 2014–2020 blue Nissan Rogue. Parts recovered at the scene indicate the vehicle is likely missing the driver’s side mirror housing.

If you have information about this collision, or know of a vehicle matching this description with recent damage, please contact Investigator Padilla at 714-765-1474.

The Anaheim Police ask that you please share this post. Even the smallest detail could help identify the driver responsible.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

In California, a driver who flees the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury faces severe criminal charges under California Vehicle Code Section 20001 (VC 20001). Because the elderly pedestrian was critically injured and required multiple surgeries, this offense is treated as a “wobbler,” meaning prosecutors can charge it as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the case details.

Criminal Penalties under VC 20001

Felony Prosecution : If charged as a felony due to the permanent or serious nature of the injuries, the suspect faces 2, 3, or 4 years in California state prison .

: If charged as a felony due to the permanent or serious nature of the injuries, the suspect faces . Misdemeanor Prosecution : If charged as a misdemeanor, the suspect faces up to 1 year in county jail , with a mandatory minimum of 90 days behind bars because a serious injury occurred.

: If charged as a misdemeanor, the suspect faces up to , with a behind bars because a serious injury occurred. Financial Fines: Under either charge, the court can impose a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Additional Consequences

Victim Restitution : The driver will be legally ordered to pay full restitution to the victim, covering potentially immense medical bills, ongoing surgery costs, and rehabilitation.

: The driver will be legally ordered to pay full restitution to the victim, covering potentially immense medical bills, ongoing surgery costs, and rehabilitation. DMV Points and License Action : The California DMV will add 2 points to the driver’s record, and the suspect will face a mandatory driver’s license suspension or revocation.

: The California DMV will add to the driver’s record, and the suspect will face a mandatory driver’s license suspension or revocation. Civil Liability: Beyond criminal court, the suspect can be sued in civil court by the victim or their family for significant financial damages, including pain and suffering.

Immediate Insurance Impacts

Policy Cancellation : The insurance company will likely cancel or refuse to renew the policy immediately due to the high risk and criminal nature of the act.

: The insurance company will likely cancel or refuse to renew the policy immediately due to the high risk and criminal nature of the act. Denial of First-Party Coverage : The insurer will refuse to pay for the suspect’s vehicle damage (such as the missing mirror) because the damage resulted from an intentional criminal act of fleeing.

: The insurer will refuse to pay for the suspect’s vehicle damage (such as the missing mirror) because the damage resulted from an intentional criminal act of fleeing. Premium Skyrocketing : If they can find coverage later, premiums will increase by 100% to 300% or more, lasting for up to 10 years.

: If they can find coverage later, premiums will increase by or more, lasting for up to 10 years. High-Risk Classification: The driver will be labeled “high-risk,” forcing them into the California Assigned Risk Plan (CAARP), which offers minimal coverage at extreme costs.

Liability and Financial Exposure

Payout to the Victim : The insurance company must still pay the victim for bodily injuries up to the policy’s limits to protect the victim.

: The insurance company must still pay the victim for bodily injuries up to the policy’s limits to protect the victim. Personal Financial Ruin : Because the pedestrian’s injuries are critical and required multiple surgeries, medical bills will easily exceed standard policy limits (e.g., California’s minimum $15,000 limit). The driver will be personally liable for the remaining balance.

: Because the pedestrian’s injuries are critical and required multiple surgeries, medical bills will easily exceed standard policy limits (e.g., California’s minimum $15,000 limit). The driver will be for the remaining balance. SR-22 Requirement: To get their license back after suspension, the DMV will require a certificate proving high-risk financial responsibility for several years.

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