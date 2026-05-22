Fri. May 22nd, 2026
Charities Santa Ana Soccer Sports

Chasing the Championship: Help Albion Santa Ana 2013 Boys reach the Nationals!

ByArt Pedroza

May 22, 2026

The Albion Santa Ana 2013 Boys EA1 soccer team has punched their ticket to the National Championship! From June 11–14, these talented athletes will represent their community on the national stage in St. Louis, Missouri.

While the invitation is a massive honor, it comes with a tight deadline. The team officially qualified on May 9th, leaving them exactly one month to secure the necessary funding for the trip. They need your support right now to turn this dream into a reality.

The Team: Albion Santa Ana 2013 Boys EA1

This dedicated squad of young athletes has poured countless hours of sweat, discipline, and teamwork into their season. Competing in the Elite Academy League (EA), they have proven themselves to be elite competitors. Qualifying for a national tournament is a rare milestone that reflects their grit, exceptional coaching, and true sportsmanship.

The Event: EA National Championship

  • What: Elite Academy League National Championship
  • When: June 11–14, 2026
  • Where: St. Louis, Missouri
  • The Challenge: Competing against the absolute best youth teams in the United States.

Why Your Support Matters

Securing a spot at Nationals is an incredible achievement, but the sudden timeline presents a heavy financial burden for the players’ families. Travel costs, hotel accommodations, and tournament entry fees add up rapidly.

Every dollar raised goes directly toward:

  • Offsetting flight and ground transportation costs.
  • Covering lodging for the players during the four-day event.
  • Funding mandatory tournament and registration fees.

How You Can Help

No donation is too small to make an impact. Let’s rally behind these boys and ensure that financial barriers don’t keep them from the pitch.

  • Donate Directly: Visit their official GoFundMe Campaign to make a secure contribution.
  • Spread the Word: Share this post and the fundraiser link on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
  • Corporate Sponsorships: If you own a local business and want to sponsor the team, reach out through the GoFundMe page.

Let’s help the Albion Santa Ana 2013 Boys bring home the national trophy!

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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