Armed man in Orange arrested after a witness called police to report he was bothering a woman

On May 18, 2026, at approximately 10:40 AM, patrol officers responded to a suspicious subject call at 130 N. Lemon St., according to the Orange Police Department.

A caller reported witnessing a male bothering a female, who mouthed “Help me” as he walked by. The caller intervened, and the suspicious male walked away.

The female then drove to the Orange Police Department to report the incident. Officers quickly located the suspect, Carlos Villalovos Munos, a 23-year-old resident of Orange, and arrested him for possession of narcotics.

During the investigation, officers learned that Munos attempted to pull the victim out of her car and brandished a knife. He claimed he wanted sex, but the caller’s intervention prevented further harm.

OPD Detectives reviewed surveillance footage which confirmed the victim’s account, showing where Munos disposed of the knife used during the incident.

Munos was booked at Orange County Jail on charges including attempted rape, assault with intent to commit a sexual offense, narcotics violations, and weapon brandishing.

Our officers are dedicated to protecting our community and ensuring safety for all. If you see something suspicious or feel unsafe, don’t hesitate to report it—your vigilance can make a difference. Together, we can keep Orange a safer place for everyone.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the incident described by the Orange Police Department, the suspect, 23-year-old Carlos Villalovos Munos, faces severe legal penalties under California law due to the combination of violent sexual offense charges, weapon usage, and narcotics possession. If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum potential prison sentence of up to 10 to 14+ years in California State Prison, alongside mandatory lifetime sex offender registration and substantial financial penalties.

Because the underlying charges are severe felonies, a judge would determine whether the sentences will run concurrently (at the same time) or consecutively (one after the other). Below is the breakdown of the specific legal penalties associated with each booked charge:

1. Attempted Rape (PC 664/261)

Under California law, an attempt to commit a crime generally carries half the prison sentence of the completed crime. Completed forcible rape carries a sentence triad of 3, 6, or 8 years.

Imprisonment: 1.5, 3, or 4 years in California State Prison.

in California State Prison. Sex Offender Registration: Mandatory lifetime registration under California Penal Code 290.

Mandatory under California Penal Code 290. Strikes System: This is classified as a violent felony and counts as a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law.

2. Assault with Intent to Commit a Sexual Offense (PC 220)

This charge applies when a suspect physically assaults a victim (such as attempting to pull her out of her car) with the specific, underlying intent to commit rape.

Imprisonment: 2, 4, or 6 years in California State Prison.

in California State Prison. Note on Sentencing: Because this charge and the attempted rape charge stem from the exact same continuous act against the same victim, California Penal Code Section 654 usually prohibits punishing a defendant twice for the same act. The court would likely impose the sentence on the count carrying the longest term (PC 220) and stay the lesser sentence.

3. Weapon Brandishing / Sentence Enhancements (PC 417 / PC 12022)

The suspect brandished a knife during the commission of a felony and subsequently disposed of it.

Brandishing a Deadly Weapon (PC 417): As a standalone misdemeanor, this carries up to 1 year in county jail.

As a standalone misdemeanor, this carries up to 1 year in county jail. Weapons Enhancement (PC 12022): Because the knife was used to threaten the victim during an attempted rape/assault, prosecutors are highly likely to file a weapons enhancement. Personally using a deadly or dangerous weapon during a felony adds a mandatory consecutive 1 to 3 years to the state prison sentence.

4. Narcotics Violations (HS 11350 or HS 11377)

The penalties for possession of narcotics depend heavily on the type and quantity of the substance found on his person at the time of arrest.

Penalties: Most simple possession charges in California are classified as misdemeanors following Proposition 47, carrying up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine. However, jail time for this minor charge would pale in comparison to the state prison time mandated by the violent felony charges.

Additional Legal Consequences

Restitution & Fines: Fines up to $10,000 for the felony counts, plus mandatory restitution paid directly to the victim for any trauma or counseling.

Fines up to $10,000 for the felony counts, plus mandatory restitution paid directly to the victim for any trauma or counseling. Loss of Constitutional Rights: Permanent revocation of the right to own, possess, or carry firearms.

Permanent revocation of the right to own, possess, or carry firearms. Immigration Status: If the suspect is not a U.S. citizen, convictions for violent felonies, sex crimes, and narcotics offenses constitute “aggravated felonies” that result in mandatory deportation and a permanent bar from re-entry

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