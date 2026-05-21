66th Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival and the Strawberry Stomp 5K set for this weekend

The 66th Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival and the Strawberry Stomp 5K are making a highly anticipated return to downtown Garden Grove, California this Memorial Day weekend, May 22–25, 2026. While the four-day event promises endless family fun, live concerts, and carnival rides, city officials are warning motorists that heavy traffic is anticipated and major road closures will take effect starting Friday, May 22. If you plan to navigate the downtown area, check out the full logistics details on the official City of Garden Grove Traffic Notice.

A Look Back: The History of the Festival

The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is steeped in local tradition, dating all the way back to 1958.

The Vision : Organized by local public relations professional Tom Hoxie and the Chamber of Commerce, the festival was initially designed to unite the city’s seemingly divided east and west sides.

: Organized by local public relations professional Tom Hoxie and the Chamber of Commerce, the festival was initially designed to unite the city’s seemingly divided east and west sides. The Inspiration : Long before modern suburban neighborhoods took over the landscape, strawberries were a primary crop farmed heavily across the region. The festival served as a vibrant celebration of Garden Grove’s rich agricultural roots.

: Long before modern suburban neighborhoods took over the landscape, strawberries were a primary crop farmed heavily across the region. The festival served as a vibrant celebration of Garden Grove’s rich agricultural roots. The Growth : What started in a vacant lot has grown into the second-largest community-sponsored event in the western United States, surpassed only by the Rose Parade. Over its 66-year run, the volunteer-led organization has donated more than $7 million to local charities, schools, and youth programs.

: What started in a vacant lot has grown into the second-largest community-sponsored event in the western United States, surpassed only by the Rose Parade. Over its 66-year run, the volunteer-led organization has donated more than $7 million to local charities, schools, and youth programs. The 2026 Theme: This year’s celebration features a special historic twist, operating under the national theme “Celebrating Our Nation’s 250th Anniversary”.

Meanwhile, the accompanying Strawberry Stomp 5K adds its own athletic tradition. It offers participants a chance to run or walk directly down the historic parade route to raise funds for the Sister City Association of Garden Grove, supporting student exchange programs with Anyang, South Korea.

Weekend Road Closures & Parking Restrictions

To ensure the safety of pedestrians, runners, and parade floats, the city will enforce strict road closures.

Multi-Day Closure

Main Street (between Garden Grove Boulevard and Euclid Street) will be completely closed from Friday, May 22, through Tuesday, May 26.

Saturday-Only Closures (May 23, 4:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

The following streets will shut down on Saturday morning to accommodate the Strawberry Stomp 5K and the annual celebrity parade:

Acacia Parkway : From Grove Avenue to 9th Street

: From Grove Avenue to 9th Street 9th Street : Between Garden Grove Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue

: Between Garden Grove Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue Chapman Avenue : Between West Street and Nutwood Street

: Between West Street and Nutwood Street Euclid Street: Between Orangewood Avenue and Garden Grove Boulevard

Parking Enforcement

Impacted streets will be strictly marked with “NO PARKING” signs. Local residents have been notified in advance, and any vehicles parked in these zones during restricted hours will be subject to towing. If you are visiting, you can secure alternative space in designated public parking lots.

For real-time traffic updates or full scheduling information, visit the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Official Website.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related