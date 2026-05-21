The Santa Ana Police are focusing on motorcycle safety this month

The Santa Ana Police Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles. As warmer weather brings more motorcyclists onto local roadways, the Santa Ana Police Department is reminding all motorists to stay alert and share the road safely to help prevent serious and fatal crashes.

Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable users on the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 6,335 motorcyclists were killed in traffic crashes nationwide in 2023, accounting for 15 percent of all highway fatalities. In California, 583 motorcyclists lost their lives in traffic collisions that same year.

The Santa Ana Police Department encourages drivers and riders to follow these important safety tips:

Drivers

Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes or merging.

Maintain a safe following distance behind motorcycles.

Use extra caution at intersections and when a motorcycle’s turn signal is activated. Ensure the rider is actually turning before proceeding.

Motorcyclists

Always wear a U.S. DOT-compliant helmet and proper eye protection.

Wear durable protective gear, including jackets, pants, gloves, and boots with nonskid soles.

Increase visibility by adding reflective strips or decals to clothing and motorcycles.

Ride defensively and avoid lingering in drivers’ blind spots.

Keep headlights on at all times, including during daylight hours.

The Santa Ana Police Department also reminds all roadway users to never drive or ride while distracted or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Legal Penalties

1. Driving or Riding Under the Influence (DUI)

Misdemeanor (No Injuries) : Under California Vehicle Code 23152 , a first-time DUI conviction carries up to 6 months in jail , fines and penalty assessments ranging from $390 to over $1,000 , and a 6-month driver’s license suspension . Offenders are also routinely required to attend 3 to 9 months of DUI school and install an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) breathalyzer in their vehicle.

: Under , a first-time DUI conviction carries up to , fines and penalty assessments ranging from , and a . Offenders are also routinely required to attend 3 to 9 months of DUI school and install an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) breathalyzer in their vehicle. DUI with Injury: Upgraded to a felony or a severe misdemeanor, resulting in up to 1 year in jail or multiple years in state prison, heightened fines, and mandatory victim restitution.

2. Failing to Wear a DOT-Compliant Helmet

Traffic Citation: Violating California’s mandatory helmet law (VC 27803) is an infraction. It results in a base fine plus state penalty assessments, usually totaling around $250 per offense, along with a mark on the operating record.

3. General Traffic Violations (Distracted Driving, Blind Spot Failure)

Distracted Driving : Using a handheld cell phone while operating a vehicle ( VC 23123.5 ) results in a base fine of $20 for a first offense and $50 for subsequent offenses, though total out-of-pocket court fees often exceed $150–$250 .

: Using a handheld cell phone while operating a vehicle ( ) results in a base fine of $20 for a first offense and $50 for subsequent offenses, though total out-of-pocket court fees often exceed . Unsafe Lane Changes & Tailgating: Drivers who fail to check blind spots or follow motorcycles safely can be cited for unsafe lane changes (VC 22107) or tailgating (VC 21703), carrying fines and adding one point to their DMV driving record.

Insurance Impacts

1. At-Fault Premium Increases

The Surcharge : California insurance providers steeply penalize drivers who cause accidents. On average, an at-fault accident in California leads to a premium increase of 40% to 78% .

: California insurance providers steeply penalize drivers who cause accidents. On average, an at-fault accident in California leads to a . Long-Term Cost: This surcharge stays on your insurance policy renewal for three to five years, costing thousands of dollars over time.

2. Loss of Safe Driver Discounts

Good Driver Rate Loss: Under California law (Proposition 103), a single at-fault accident or serious traffic conviction (like a DUI) automatically strips away a driver’s 20% California Good Driver Discount, resulting in a compounding premium hike.

3. Impact of No Helmet on Personal Injury Claims

Comparative Fault : California operates under a pure comparative negligence system. If a motorcyclist is injured in an accident caused by an automobile driver but was not wearing a helmet , the insurance companies or a jury will likely assign a percentage of fault to the rider for failing to mitigate their own injuries.

: California operates under a system. If a motorcyclist is injured in an accident caused by an automobile driver but was , the insurance companies or a jury will likely assign a percentage of fault to the rider for failing to mitigate their own injuries. Reduced Payouts: If a rider suffers $100,000 in medical damages but is found 30% at fault for riding without a helmet, their insurance settlement from the at-fault driver is legally reduced to $70,000.

4. Mandatory Liability Limits

Effective in California, minimum required liability insurance limits are set at $30,000 for bodily injury to one person, $60,000 per accident, and $15,000 for property damage. If an at-fault motorist hits a vulnerable motorcyclist and inflicts catastrophic injuries exceeding these caps, the driver faces direct personal asset liability through civil lawsuits.

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