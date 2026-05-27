Suspect detained, real and replica firearms seized in west Orange County standoff

Despite the Garden Grove chemical leak incident, Orange County Sheriff deputies responded to a call for service outside the evacuation zone regarding a subject who brandished a weapon before fleeing into a residence, according to Stanton Police Services.

The deputies quickly established a perimeter while announcements were made requesting the subject exit the location safely.

One subject ultimately exited the residence and was safely taken into custody without incident.

During a protective sweep of the residence, deputies located multiple real and replica firearms.

Great teamwork by the outstanding deputies, K9 team, and air support units who assisted in bringing this incident to a safe resolution.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the incident description provided by Stanton Police Services, the suspect could face several criminal charges under California law.

Core Weapon and Misconduct Penalties

Brandishing a Weapon (California Penal Code 417 PC) : It is illegal to draw or exhibit a deadly weapon or firearm in a rude, angry, or threatening manner. If the suspect wielded one of the authentic firearms, this is generally a misdemeanor carrying a minimum of 30 days and up to 1 year in county jail .

: It is illegal to draw or exhibit a deadly weapon or firearm in a rude, angry, or threatening manner. If the suspect wielded one of the authentic firearms, this is generally a misdemeanor carrying a . Brandishing a Replica Firearm (California Penal Code 417.4 PC) : If the suspect brandished one of the replica firearms in a threatening manner that caused a victim to reasonably believe it was real, they can face this misdemeanor charge. It carries a mandatory minimum of 30 days and up to 6 months in jail .

: If the suspect brandished one of the replica firearms in a threatening manner that caused a victim to reasonably believe it was real, they can face this misdemeanor charge. It carries a mandatory . Resisting or Obstructing an Officer (California Penal Code 148(a)(1) PC): Fleeing from deputies into a residence and forcing them to establish a containment perimeter and use air support/K9 units constitutes resisting, delaying, or obstructing law enforcement. This misdemeanor is punishable by up to 1 year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Potential Additional Penalties

Depending on the details of the initial “call for service” and the suspect’s background, prosecutors could file more severe charges:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Penal Code 245 PC) : If the weapon was real, loaded, and pointed at someone to threaten immediate harm, the charge could be elevated to a felony, carrying a penalty of up to 4 years in state prison .

: If the weapon was real, loaded, and pointed at someone to threaten immediate harm, the charge could be elevated to a felony, carrying a penalty of . Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Penal Code 29800 PC): If the suspect has a prior felony conviction, possessing the real firearms found during the protective sweep is a felony punishable by up to 3 years in county jail or state prison.

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