The Costa Mesa Police seized an e-motorcycle and cited the rider

Earlier in the day, Park Rangers stopped a rider on an e-motorcycle within Fairview Park and issued him a warning about his vehicle and how it is illegal to ride it anywhere in the city, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The rider was also warned that he needed a helmet and was given other safety tips about riding safely.

Hours later that same day, Park Rangers again spotted him, with no helmet and still riding the e-motorcycle.

They stopped the rider and ultimately issued him a citation, and the e-motorcycle was impounded.

Electric motorcycles are not street legal and they are not allowed in Fairview Park, like the park sign clearly states.

This happened last week, and the CMPD will continue to focus on their proactive enforcement efforts to keep the community and streets safe.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on California law and the City of Costa Mesa Municipal Code, the rider faces severe financial and legal penalties:

1. Massive Impoundment and Towing Fees

Because the e-motorcycle was impounded by the Costa Mesa Police Department, the rider cannot retrieve it without paying heavy administrative fees. In Orange County, 30-day impoundments for illegal e-motorcycles average $1,700 to $2,000+ in combined towing and daily storage fees.

2. Vehicle Code Violations (Traffic Citations)

Because electric motorcycles (like Sur-Ron or Talaria models) are classified as motor vehicles rather than e-bikes, riding them on public property without proper configuration triggers immediate state vehicle citations:

Driving Without a Valid License / M1 Endorsement: Violating California Vehicle Code (CVC) 12500(a).

Violating California Vehicle Code (CVC) 12500(a). Operating an Unregistered Vehicle: Violating CVC 4000(a), as these off-highway vehicles lack VIN numbers or proper registration equipment.

Violating CVC 4000(a), as these off-highway vehicles lack VIN numbers or proper registration equipment. Riding Without a Helmet: A dedicated citation for failing to wear a DOT-approved motorcycle helmet.

A dedicated citation for failing to wear a DOT-approved motorcycle helmet. Operating an Uninsured Vehicle: Violating CVC 16028.

3. Municipal Code and Park Penalties

Riding an unauthorized motor vehicle inside Fairview Park directly violates the Costa Mesa E-bike and Electric Motor-Powered Vehicle Policy. Under Costa Mesa Municipal Code Section 1-33, the repeated non-compliance shifts the penalty structure:

Fines: While a first violation carries a $100 fine, a second violation within one year increases to a $200 fine (plus heavy court administrative assessments that frequently push total ticket costs over $1,100).

While a first violation carries a $100 fine, a second violation within one year increases to a (plus heavy court administrative assessments that frequently push total ticket costs over $1,100). Park Ban: Because the individual ignored an initial warning and repeated the offense hours later, three cumulative violations within 12 months will declare them a public nuisance. This permits the city to issue a 12-month park stay-away order.

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