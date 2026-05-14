Armed juvenile arrested after fleeing from deputies in west Orange County

Orange County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cerritos Ave & Fern Ave. on a vehicle occupied by five individuals, according to Stanton Police Services.

During the stop, one passenger fled on foot into the surrounding neighborhood. The deputies quickly established a containment perimeter, and the suspect — later identified as a juvenile — was safely taken into custody.

A search of the area led to the recovery of a loaded firearm.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall.

The juvenile suspect arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department faces severe legal consequences under California law for firearm possession and evading law enforcement. Because the suspect is a minor, the case will be adjudicated under the California juvenile delinquency system, which prioritizes rehabilitation over adult punitive sentencing but still enforces strict confinement and supervision.

Primary Criminal Charges and Penalties

Minor in Possession of a Firearm (Penal Code § 29610): This offense is classified as a “wobbler” in California. Misdemeanor: Punishable by up to six months (180 days) of local juvenile confinement. Felony: If designated as a felony due to prior offenses or aggravating factors, it carries a potential commitment sentence of 16 months, two years, or three years.

This offense is classified as a “wobbler” in California. Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public / Unregistered (Penal Code § 25850): Carrying a loaded firearm without being the registered owner automatically elevates this crime to a felony . In the adult system, this carries 16 months to three years in prison. In the juvenile system, it serves as a major basis for sustained felony petitions and locked facility placement.

Carrying a loaded firearm without being the registered owner automatically elevates this crime to a . Resisting or Evading an Officer (Penal Code § 148(a)(1)): Fleeing on foot during a lawful traffic stop constitutes resisting arrest. This misdemeanor offense adds up to one year of confinement potential to the disposition.

Juvenile Court Outcomes and Dispositions

Unlike adult court, a juvenile judge determines a “disposition” rather than a standard criminal sentence. Potential outcomes include:

Wardship and Juvenile Hall Confinement: The suspect can be made a ward of the court and ordered to serve time inside the Orange County Juvenile Hall or a long-term juvenile camp.

The suspect can be made a ward of the court and ordered to serve time inside the Orange County Juvenile Hall or a long-term juvenile camp. Formal Juvenile Probation: Strict supervision requirements including mandatory schooling, curfews, counseling, drug testing, and electronic monitoring.

Strict supervision requirements including mandatory schooling, curfews, counseling, drug testing, and electronic monitoring. Long-Term Gun Restrictions: The minor will face a ban on owning or possessing firearms, which often extends into their adult life depending on the final felony status of the adjudication.

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