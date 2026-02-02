The SAPD is trying to identify two suspects who stole clothing from a T.J. Maxx

Retail theft continues to impact local businesses in Santa Ana, according to the Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD).

Santa Ana police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who entered the T.J. Maxx at 3900 S. Bristol St. and stole bags containing multiple clothing items valued at hundreds of dollars.

They were last seen leaving the area in an older-model Honda Accord.

Suspect #1: Hispanic male, approximately 40 years old, heavyset, with facial hair, wearing a black hat, black zip-up jacket, black-and-blue horizontally striped shirt, and black shoes

Suspect #2: Hispanic female, approximately 40 years old, heavyset, wearing a black Nike zip-up windbreaker, black Nike sweatpants, and dark-colored shoes

Anyone with information about their identity is asked to contact Investigative Specialist G. Ferretti at (714) 245-8418 or GFerretti@santa-ana.org.

Penalties Faced by the Suspects

In California, the potential penalties for the suspects depend on the value of the stolen items and their criminal history.

Potential Charges

Misdemeanor Shoplifting/Petty Theft: Since the property was valued at “hundreds of dollars,” if the total value is determined to be $950 or less , the charge would typically be shoplifting (Penal Code 459.5 PC) or petty theft.

Since the property was valued at “hundreds of dollars,” if the total value is determined to be , the charge would typically be shoplifting (Penal Code 459.5 PC) or petty theft. Felony Grand Theft: If the value of the stolen merchandise exceeds $950 , the suspects could be charged with grand theft, which can be a felony.

If the value of the stolen merchandise exceeds , the suspects could be charged with grand theft, which can be a felony. Felony Enhancement: The charges could be elevated to a felony regardless of the value if the suspects have prior convictions for certain serious offenses, such as specific violent felonies or registered sex offenses.

Potential Penalties

For a standard misdemeanor conviction (theft under $950), the penalties typically include:

Up to six months in county jail.

A fine of up to $1,000.

Probation, restitution to the store owner, and/or community service.

For a felony conviction (theft over $950 or with specific priors), the penalties can be more severe:

A state prison or county jail term of up to three years.

A fine of up to $10,000.

In addition to criminal penalties, the store can send a civil demand letter requiring the suspects to pay for the stolen merchandise and up to $500 in damages.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related