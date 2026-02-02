New poll reveals that most Santa Ana voters like the police but don’t like ICE

SANTA ANA, CA – The Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) has released new polling data indicating robust voter support for the Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD) and a clear mandate for the City Council to prioritize public safety funding in 2026 (p. 1).

The survey, conducted by Sextant Strategies and Research, highlights a community focused on balancing traditional law enforcement with compassionate immigration and housing solutions (pp. 1-2).

Broad Approval for Local Law Enforcement

According to the poll, the SAPD maintains a 60% overall approval rating (p. 1). Voters expressed significant opposition to “defund” or “abolish” the police initiatives, rejecting such proposals by a 6-to-1 margin (p. 1).

Key public safety findings include:

Competitive Pay: Nearly 80% of voters support competitive salaries to attract and retain high-quality officers (p. 1).

Nearly of voters support competitive salaries to attract and retain high-quality officers (p. 1). Technology: Over 70% of respondents support the use of drones and license plate readers to apprehend suspects (p. 1).

Over of respondents support the use of drones and license plate readers to apprehend suspects (p. 1). Community Essential: Voters overwhelmingly view the SAPD as an essential part of the community (p. 1).

Quality-of-Life and Homelessness Concerns

The poll revealed deep concerns regarding the city’s streets and neighborhoods. Over 80% of voters identified cleaning up high-crime and drug-affected areas—specifically mentioning East 1st Street—as an extremely high or very high priority (p. 1). Additionally, more than 70% of residents expressed concern regarding the ongoing housing shortage and affordability crisis (p. 1).

Nuanced Views on Immigration

While local police enjoy high approval, federal immigration enforcement does not share the same sentiment. ICE holds a 65% disapproval rating among Santa Ana voters (p. 2).

The community showed a nuanced approach to immigration:

Path to Status: Voters support providing legal status to DACA recipients and undocumented residents with no criminal records by a 3-to-1 margin (p. 2).

Voters support providing legal status to DACA recipients and undocumented residents with no criminal records by a (p. 2). Public Safety Deportations: Conversely, voters support the deportation of undocumented immigrants convicted of felonies by a 4-to-1 margin, with support being even stronger in the city’s most Latino wards (p. 2).

Conclusion

The data suggests that efforts to link the SAPD to ICE or push for defunding have not gained traction with the majority of registered voters (p. 2). The poll was conducted via phone and online interviews in English and Spanish, with a margin of error of ±3.4% (p. 2).

