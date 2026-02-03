An inmate at the O.C. Cental Men’s Jail died after having respiratory-related issues

SANTA ANA, Calif. (Feb. 2, 2026): On Sunday, February 1, 2026, an inmate who was housed at the Central Men’s Jail in Santa Ana died at a local hospital.

The 77-year-old male inmate was booked by the Tustin Police Department on December 17, 2025, for PC 422 Criminal Threats and PC 417.4 Brandishing a Firearm.

On Saturday, January 31, 2026, the inmate was transported to a local area hospital via ambulance for respiratory-related issues.

He was pronounced deceased at the hospital on February 1, 2026. A final cause of death will be determined following an independent autopsy and toxicology. The name of the decedent is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the in-custody death. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will conduct an in-custody death review. No additional information will be released at this time.

