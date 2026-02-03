Three Santa Ana women were arrested for shoplifting at the Irvine Sephora

On Friday, police officers at the Spectrum were called to Sephora about three women who were hiding makeup in their bags, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The officers found all three suspects nearby and recovered the stolen items.

The three women, ages 21, 47, and 25, all from Santa Ana, were arrested and booked for shoplifting.

Like the movie Groundhog Day, commit crime in Irvine, expect the same results each time…the shadow of Irvine officers arresting you.

Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Under updated California laws effective in early 2026, the three women arrested at the Irvine Spectrum Sephora face penalties that depend heavily on the total value of the stolen makeup and their prior criminal histories.

Potential Charges and Penalties

Standard Misdemeanor Shoplifting: Under Penal Code 459.5 , if the value of the stolen goods is $950 or less , the standard penalty is up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000 .

Under , if the value of the stolen goods is , the standard penalty is up to and a fine of up to . Enhanced Felony Penalties (Proposition 36): Since December 18, 2024 , California law allows for shoplifting (even under $950) to be charged as a felony if a suspect has two or more prior theft convictions . If convicted under these terms, they could face 16 months to 3 years in county jail or state prison.

Since , California law allows for shoplifting (even under $950) to be charged as a if a suspect has . If convicted under these terms, they could face in county jail or state prison. Grand Theft Shoplifting: If the recovered makeup is valued at more than $950 , the charge may be elevated to Grand Theft (PC 487) . This is a “wobbler” that can result in a felony conviction with up to 3 years of incarceration.

If the recovered makeup is valued at , the charge may be elevated to . This is a “wobbler” that can result in a felony conviction with up to of incarceration. Organized Retail Theft: If investigators determine the women acted in coordination to steal for the purpose of reselling, they could be charged with Organized Retail Theft (PC 490.4), which carries a potential sentence of up to 3 years.

Additional Consequences

Restraining Orders: Courts can now issue Retail Crime Restraining Orders , barring individuals from entering the specific store or shopping center for up to two years .

Courts can now issue , barring individuals from entering the specific store or shopping center for up to . Civil Demands: Sephora may send a Civil Demand Letter requesting up to $500 in damages, separate from any criminal fines.

Sephora may send a requesting up to in damages, separate from any criminal fines. Probation: First-time offenders may receive 1 to 2 years of summary probation, often involving community service or anti-theft classes.

The 21-year-old and 25-year-old suspects may be eligible for diversion and rehabilitation programs specifically designed for offenders under age 25.

