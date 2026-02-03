The Garden Grove Police arrested two at last week’s CDL and DUI Checkpoint

Last Friday, the Garden Grove Police Department’s Neighborhood Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Checkpoint.

Over 700 vehicles were screened at the DUI Checkpoint.

The Checkpoint resulted in two DUI arrests and 13 citations were issued.

Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The drivers arrested during the Garden Grove Police Department DUI checkpoint on January 30, 2026, face severe legal, financial, and professional consequences. A first-time DUI charge in California carries an average total cost of $13,500 in fines and penalties.

Legal and Financial Penalties

Drivers convicted of a first-offense DUI typically face the following:

Jail Time: Sentences can range from 96 hours to 6 months in county jail.

Sentences can range from in county jail. Fines and Fees: Statutory fines range from $390 to $1,000 , but “penalty assessments” and court costs often push the total financial burden between $1,500 and $2,000 .

Statutory fines range from , but “penalty assessments” and court costs often push the total financial burden between . License Suspension: A mandatory suspension of at least 4 to 6 months .

A mandatory suspension of at least . Mandatory Education: Attendance in a DUI school for 3 to 9 months , depending on blood alcohol concentration (BAC).

Attendance in a DUI school for , depending on blood alcohol concentration (BAC). Ignition Interlock Device (IID): Installation of a breathalyzer in the vehicle for at least 6 months is often required to maintain driving privileges.

Impact on Work

A DUI arrest or conviction can immediately jeopardize a driver’s livelihood:

Commuting Barriers: License suspension can make it impossible to reach work if public transit is unavailable.

License suspension can make it impossible to reach work if public transit is unavailable. Commercial Drivers: Drivers with a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) face a mandatory one-year suspension for a first offense, even if the DUI occurred in a personal vehicle. A second offense results in a lifetime ban .

Drivers with a face a mandatory for a first offense, even if the DUI occurred in a personal vehicle. A second offense results in a . Professional Licensing: Convictions must often be reported to professional boards, potentially leading to the suspension or revocation of licenses for nurses, teachers, lawyers, and pilots .

Convictions must often be reported to professional boards, potentially leading to the suspension or revocation of licenses for . At-Will Termination: As an at-will state, California employers can terminate employees for a DUI arrest or conviction, particularly if the job involves driving or security clearance.

Impact on Insurance

Insurance consequences are long-lasting and financially draining:

Rate Increases: In 2026 , California drivers with a DUI conviction can expect an average insurance premium increase of 134% to 148% .

In , California drivers with a DUI conviction can expect an average insurance premium increase of . SR-22 Requirement: Drivers must obtain an SR-22 certificate (proof of financial responsibility) to reinstate their license, which further classifies them as high-risk and increases costs.

Drivers must obtain an (proof of financial responsibility) to reinstate their license, which further classifies them as high-risk and increases costs. Loss of Discounts: Insurers are legally required to remove the “Good Driver” discount for 10 years following a DUI.

Insurers are legally required to remove the for following a DUI. Coverage Terminations: While insurers cannot cancel a policy mid-term, they may refuse to renew the policy once the term ends.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related