Tue. Feb 3rd, 2026
Police investigated a threat made to an Orange County high school today

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 3, 2026

Marina High School received a phone call today regarding an alleged threat, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

As a precaution during the investigation, the school was briefly placed on a shelter-in-place.

Police officers conducted a thorough search of the campus and worked closely with school staff.

Law enforcement presence will remain increased today, in addition to the School Resource Officer already assigned to the campus.

The safety of our students, staff, and community remains the HBPD’s highest priority. They encourage anyone to report suspicious activity by calling 911.

Recent Examples of Threats made to Orange County Schools

In Orange County, schools encounter “unsubstantiated threats” that lead to brief shelter-in-place orders several times per school year. While today’s incident at Marina High School caused concern, it follows a pattern of precautionary responses common across the region.

Here are samples of recent similar incidents in Orange County:

  • Yorba Linda High School (Jan 28, 2026): The school initiated a shelter-in-place for around 30 minutes in response to an “inappropriate message” and a potential threat that was ultimately determined to be a hoax.
  • Local Middle School (Jan 23, 2026): Authorities investigated a reported threat that was later found to be not credible after a thorough search.
  • Marina High School (Oct 30, 2025): The campus was briefly placed on lockdown due to an unrelated, nearby police pursuit, demonstrating how perimeter security measures are frequently used even for off-campus issues.

Law enforcement continues to emphasize that all threats are taken seriously and that those responsible for hoaxes face severe legal penalties.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

