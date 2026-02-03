Police investigated a threat made to an Orange County high school today

Marina High School received a phone call today regarding an alleged threat, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

As a precaution during the investigation, the school was briefly placed on a shelter-in-place.

Police officers conducted a thorough search of the campus and worked closely with school staff.

Law enforcement presence will remain increased today, in addition to the School Resource Officer already assigned to the campus.

The safety of our students, staff, and community remains the HBPD’s highest priority. They encourage anyone to report suspicious activity by calling 911.

Recent Examples of Threats made to Orange County Schools

In Orange County, schools encounter “unsubstantiated threats” that lead to brief shelter-in-place orders several times per school year. While today’s incident at Marina High School caused concern, it follows a pattern of precautionary responses common across the region.

Here are samples of recent similar incidents in Orange County:

Yorba Linda High School (Jan 28, 2026): The school initiated a shelter-in-place for around 30 minutes in response to an “inappropriate message” and a potential threat that was ultimately determined to be a hoax.

The school initiated a shelter-in-place for around 30 minutes in response to an “inappropriate message” and a potential threat that was ultimately determined to be a hoax. Local Middle School (Jan 23, 2026): Authorities investigated a reported threat that was later found to be not credible after a thorough search.

Authorities investigated a reported threat that was later found to be not credible after a thorough search. Marina High School (Oct 30, 2025): The campus was briefly placed on lockdown due to an unrelated, nearby police pursuit, demonstrating how perimeter security measures are frequently used even for off-campus issues.

Law enforcement continues to emphasize that all threats are taken seriously and that those responsible for hoaxes face severe legal penalties.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related