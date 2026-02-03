You may qualify for free tax filing from Orange County United Way

Irvine, CA (February 3, 2026) – Orange County United Way’s United for Financial Security℠ Initiative is offering free tax preparation and electronic filing to low- and moderate-income individuals and families through the OC Free Tax Prep program. Orange County residents can call the 2-1-1 Orange County (211OC) helpline to access this key service and book in-person appointments.

“With the start of 2026 comes a new year and new opportunities. OC Free Tax Prep continues to be a trusted resource, helping our Orange County community take control of their finances and plan for a stronger future,” said Andrew Fahmy, Executive Director of Orange County United Way’s United for Financial Security Initiative. “At a time when rising costs and economic uncertainty are impacting households, ensuring residents keep more of their hard-earned money has never been more important.”

In 2025, with the support of 641 volunteers from partner organizations, 22,402 hours were dedicated to providing tax preparation services and outreach to low to moderate income individuals, families, seniors, and those with limited English proficiency. This resulted in the preparation of 13,751 tax returns, and a $26.8 million local impact, with $3.4 million saved in tax preparation fees.

Households that earned less than $69,000 in 2025, seniors over the age of 50, those with limited English proficiency, veterans, and those with disabilities, are eligible for free tax filing services.

The OC Free Tax Prep program provides two convenient options for filing – in-person with an appointment scheduled online or by calling 2-1-1 or (888) 600-4357 (select option 7), where an IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) preparer files for you, or do it yourself online. 211OC is a key Orange County United Way service that connects residents with thousands of local health and human service resources, including OC Free Tax Prep.

There are 36 OC Free Tax Prep sites in Orange County at locations including community resource centers, churches, and schools. Multilingual preparers are available in most locations with 18 languages offered.

OC Free Tax Prep will also host ‘Tea + Taxes’ in-person tax filing events, which will offer free, IRS-certified tax preparation assistance, with complimentary tea available for the first 100 guests. The next two events are scheduled for:

Friday, February 20, from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. in partnership with the City of Huntington Beach at the Huntington Beach Central Library. Register here .

from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. in partnership with the City of Huntington Beach at the Huntington Beach Central Library. Register . Thursday, February 26 from 10:00 – 2:00 p.m. in partnership with Senator Catherine Blakespear and Vice Chair Katrina Foley of the OC Board of Supervisors, at Laguna Hills Community Center. Register here.

OC Free Tax Prep recently kicked off its first ‘Tea + Taxes’ event in partnership with Supervisor Janet Nguyen at Freedom Hall in Mile Square Park, serving 112 taxpayers and helping families access the refunds and credits they’ve earned.

Qualifying residents may dial 2-1-1 or (888) 600-4357 (select option 7), to book a tax prep appointment, or complete tax filing for free online at MyFreeTaxes.com.

For more information about OC Free Tax Prep, visit OCFreeTaxPrep.com. A complete list of locations can be found at OCFreeTaxPrep.com/locations.

The deadline to file taxes is Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

ABOUT ORANGE COUNTY UNITED WAY

Orange County United Way mobilizes our community to create brighter futures for all, today and for generations to come.

True to our founding spirit, whenever there is a need in our community, United Way is there. Through advocacy, collaboration, and innovative programming, our work is comprehensive and action-oriented, effectively addressing our county’s unique challenges.

From strengthening local resilience to expanding youth opportunity, financial stability, and access to stable housing, we’re working toward an Orange County where everyone has the support they need to reach their full potential.

To learn more, visit UnitedWayOC.org.

Orange County United Way is a stand-alone, independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

