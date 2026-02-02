7 L.A. men charged in violent Anaheim jewelry heist and botched getaway

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Seven Los Angeles County men, including second-striker who was wearing a GPS ankle monitor, have been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a violent smash-and-grab robbery at an Anaheim Hills jewelry store Friday afternoon using a stolen car to ram the store’s entrance and hammers and crowbars to smash the store’s display cases and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry. The seven men and one juvenile were arrested after the thieves escaped in two stolen Dodge Chargers and then crashed in two separate multi-vehicle collisions in Fullerton, injuring several innocent bystanders, before being arrested.

The damage and stolen jewelry are estimated to be worth approximately $800,000. The adult suspects are currently facing maximum sentences between 13 years and four months to life in prison.

“If anyone thinks they are going to come into Orange County to steal and get away with it, they are in for a rude awakening,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “We will not tolerate lawlessness, violence, and criminals being imported from other counties to terrorize our business owners, our residents, and our visitors in the hopes of a quick payday. These crimes are about so much more than money; these are crimes of sophisticated violence that endanger the lives of customers and store employees, the law enforcement officers who pursue them, and every innocent driver who happens to be in the path of their attempted getaway. Crime doesn’t pay in Orange County isn’t just a slogan – it’s what we do, and these individuals are about to find out that we believe in accountability and the full weight of the law here in Orange County.”

“Our officers responded with remarkable coordination and professionalism. Their swift response reflects the high standards this department brings to serving our city every day,” said Anaheim Police Department Chief Manny Cid. “I appreciate the strong partnership with the Fullerton Police Department, whose officers played an important role in helping bring this incident to a successful resolution.”

On Friday, January 23, 2026, at about 2:30 p.m., a stolen gray Nissan Rogue drove through the glass front doors of Classic Jewelers in Anaheim near the intersection of Santa Ana Canyon and Imperial Highway in Anaheim Hills, allowing five masked subjects armed with hammers and crowbars to enter the store. Using the crowbars and hammers to smash the glass display cases, they collected the jewelry into bags and trash containers. A loaded Bursa Firestorm .380 which was registered to the store’s owner was also stolen during the robbery.

The thieves escaped in two stolen Dodge Chargers which were parked outside the jewelry store entrance as getaway cars.

An Anaheim police officer observed a vehicle matching the description of one of the suspect vehicles near East Street and the SR-91 Freeway. The vehicle exited at Lemon Street, and the officer followed it northbound. At that time, the officer did not initiate a traffic stop, and no police pursuit was underway. As the Charger approached Orangethorpe Avenue, it was involved in a multi-vehicle traffic collision, injuring several people. The driver and three passengers ran from the vehicle. All four people who bailed out of the Charger were located by Anaheim police and arrested. Jewelry was recovered from the scene of the collision.

Shortly after that collision, Anaheim’s police helicopter located what they believed to be the second Charger involved in the robbery near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Brea Boulevard in the city of Fullerton. That Charger was later involved in a multi-vehicle traffic collision near the intersection of Euclid Street and Malvern Avenue in Fullerton. Officers arrived on the scene immediately after the collision that left several people injured. Two suspects believed to be involved in the robbery were immediately located and arrested. A handgun and jewelry were recovered from the scene.

Several hours later, Anaheim police located two additional suspects hiding in the backyards of two Fullerton homes. A ninth suspect, a juvenile, has not yet been arrested.

Khamair Elijahdonzell Toles, 20, of Los Angeles, has been charged with one felony count of second degree robbery, one felony count of vandalism with damage of $400 or more, three felony counts of the unlawful taking of a vehicle, three felony counts of buying or receiving a stolen vehicle or equipment, one felony count of grand theft of a firearm, four felony counts of failing to stop at an accident hit and run with injury or death, two misdemeanor counts of hit and run with property damage, two felony enhancements of acting in concert with two or more persons to take or destroy property, and one felony enhancement of property damage over $200,000. He faces a maximum sentence of 18 years in state prison if convicted on all charges. He is currently on probation for conspiring to commit grand theft of a firearm in Los Angeles County and he is being held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of $2 million dollars.

Toles’ twin brother, Khilen Isaiahdonzell Toles, 20, of Inglewood, has been charged with one felony count of second degree robbery, one felony count of vandalism with damage of $400 or more, three felony counts of unlawful taking of a vehicle, three felony counts of buying or receiving a stolen vehicle or equipment, one felony count of grand theft of a firearm, one felony count of failure to stop at accident hit and run with injury or death, ten felony enhancements of a secondary offense committed while released from custody, and two felony enhancements for acting in concert with two or more persons to take or destroy property. He faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in state prison if convicted on all counts. At the time of the jewelry store robbery, Khilen Toles was out on bail on charges of the unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle and felony reckless evading of a peace officer, both in Los Angeles County. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

Latrell Darell Matthews, 19, of Los Angeles, has been charged with one felony count of second degree robbery, one felony count of felony vandalism with damage of $400 or more, three felony counts of unlawful taking of a vehicle, three felony counts of buying or receiving a stolen vehicle or equipment, felony grand theft of a firearm, one felony enhancement of property damage over $200,000, and two felony enhancements of acting in concert with two or more persons to take or destroy property. Matthews faces a maximum sentence of 13 years and four months if convicted on all charges. He is currently on probation for a commercial burglary he committed in San Bernardino County and is currently being held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.

Leontry Errick Gipson, 23, of Los Angeles, been charged with one felony count of second degree robbery, one felony count of felony vandalism with damage of $400 or more, three felony counts of unlawful taking of a vehicle, three felony counts of buying or receiving a stolen vehicle or equipment, felony grand theft of a firearm, one felony enhancement of property damage over $200,000, one felony enhancement of personal use of a deadly weapon, and two felony enhancements of acting in concert with two or more persons to take or destroy property. Gipson, who has one prior strike under California’s Three Strikes law is on federal supervised release for committing a federal robbery. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted on all charges. Gipson is currently being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Deondre Tiree Jones, 23, of Los Angeles, is charged with one felony count of second degree robbery, one felony count of vandalism with damage of $400 or more, three felony counts of unlawful taking of a vehicle, three felony counts of buying or receiving stolen vehicle or equipment, one felony count of grand theft of a firearm, 18 felony enhancements of secondary offense committed while released from custody, one felony enhancement of property damage over $200,000, and two felony enhancements for acting in concert with two or more persons to take or destroy property. Jones, who has two prior strikes under California’s Three Strikes law for two Los Angeles County robberies, was out on bail and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time of the jewelry store robbery for a robbery with a firearm, and a residential burglary involving evading police, both of which occurred in Los Angeles County. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on all charges. Jones is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail in lieu of $3 million bail.

Jose Martinezcolindre, 24, of Inglewood, has been charged with one felony count of second degree robbery, one felony count of felony vandalism with damage of $400 or more, three felony counts of unlawful taking of a vehicle, three felony counts of buying or receiving a stolen vehicle or equipment, felony grand theft of a firearm, one felony enhancement of property damage over $200,000, and two felony enhancements of acting in concert with two or more persons to take or destroy property. Martinezcolindre faces a maximum sentence of 13 years and four months if convicted on all charges. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

Tylaind Keonsemaj Brown, 20, of Compton, has been charged with one felony count of second degree robbery, one felony count of felony vandalism with damage of $400 or more, three felony counts of unlawful taking of a vehicle, three felony counts of buying or receiving a stolen vehicle or equipment, felony grand theft of a firearm, one felony enhancement for personal use of a deadly weapon, one felony enhancement of property damage over $200,000, and two felony enhancements of acting in concert with two or more persons to take or destroy property. Brown faces a maximum sentence of 14 years and four months if convicted on all charges. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

Deputy District Attorney Katherine Johnson of the HIT Unit is prosecuting this case.

Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The big drivers of prison time in this case

Second-degree robbery is the anchor felony.

Second-degree robbery (Penal Code §§ 211, 212.5(c)) carries 2, 3, or 5 years in state prison per count before any enhancements. It’s a “serious” and “violent” felony, so it’s a strike. With one prior strike, the term doubles; with two prior strikes, a new strike conviction can trigger 25‑years‑to‑life (the “third‑strike” rule). [codes.findlaw.com], [justia.com], [shouselaw.com], [courts.ca.gov] Three Strikes law multiplies exposure, especially for Jones (two strikes) and Gipson (one strike). One prior strike (“second‑strike”) → sentence must be doubled on any new felony.

→ sentence on any new felony. Two prior strikes (“third‑strike”) → if the new felony is a serious/violent felony (robbery is), the sentence becomes 25‑to‑life.

Courts also consider—but don’t have to grant—“Romero” motions to dismiss a prior strike for sentencing. [shouselaw.com], [legalclarity.org], [davidpshapirolaw.com] Enhancements stack on top of the base term. The main ones alleged here are: On‑bail/OR enhancement (PC 12022.1): +2 years consecutive if the person committed the new felony while released on another felony case—and is convicted of both. This is alleged heavily against Khilen Toles (10 counts) and Jones (18 counts) . [codes.findlaw.com], [shouselaw.com]

if the person committed the new felony while released on another felony case—and is convicted of both. This is alleged heavily against and . [codes.findlaw.com], [shouselaw.com] Personal use of a deadly weapon (PC 12022(b)(1)): +1 year consecutive if a defendant personally used a deadly weapon (e.g., crowbar/hammer) during the felony. Gipson and Brown have this alleged. [codes.findlaw.com], [justia.com]

consecutive if a defendant used a deadly weapon (e.g., crowbar/hammer) during the felony. and have this alleged. [codes.findlaw.com], [justia.com] Property‑loss enhancement revived (PC 12022.6): As of Jan 1, 2025, California reinstated the property‑loss enhancement (sunsets in 2030). For losses >$200,000, courts add +2 years; the scale increases with loss. With ~$800,000 loss alleged here, +2 years fits the statute. [codes.findlaw.com], [legiscan.com], [law.justia.com] Hit‑and‑run with injury (VC 20001) adds separate potential time.

Depending on charging, injury hit‑and‑run is a wobbler: up to 1 year (misdemeanor) or 2/3/4 years (felony), plus fines; serious injury/death increases exposure. Multiple counts can be alleged if there were multiple injured victims. [codes.findlaw.com], [shouselaw.com] Vehicle/receiving‑stolen‑property felonies add more counts—and can be consecutive. Unlawful taking/driving a vehicle (VC 10851) is a wobbler: up to 1 year (misdemeanor) or 16 months/2/3 years (felony) per count; felony if charged that way. [codes.findlaw.com], [shouselaw.com]

is a wobbler: (misdemeanor) or (felony) per count; felony if charged that way. [codes.findlaw.com], [shouselaw.com] Receiving a stolen vehicle (PC 496d) is a wobbler: up to 1 year (misdemeanor) or 16 months/2/3 years (felony) per count. [codes.findlaw.com] Other relevant counts Vandalism ≥ $400 (PC 594) is a wobbler; if filed as a felony → up to 3 years (county prison under §1170(h)). [codes.findlaw.com]

is a wobbler; if filed as a felony → (county prison under §1170(h)). [codes.findlaw.com] Grand theft of a firearm (PC 487(d)(2)) is charged when a gun worth >$950 is stolen (post‑Prop 47); it’s a felony and can also qualify as a serious felony depending on facts. [codes.findlaw.com]

is charged when a gun worth is stolen (post‑Prop 47); it’s a and can also qualify as a depending on facts. [codes.findlaw.com] Armed/weapon use exposure can also come under PC 12022(a) (armed with a firearm, +1 year) depending on proof and charging (a handgun was recovered at one scene). [codes.findlaw.com]

What that means for each adult defendant

Important: The DA’s “maximums” already reflect stacking of counts, Three‑Strikes status, and alleged enhancements. The court can impose less, and many terms can run concurrently. Below is why each max looks the way it does.

Deondre Tiree Jones (23) – Faces “life”

He allegedly has two prior strikes and was out on bail (with a GPS monitor) when this robbery occurred. A new second‑degree robbery (a strike) makes him a third‑striker → 25‑to‑life exposure. The on‑bail enhancements (PC 12022.1) add potential +2 years per qualifying count consecutively. That’s how his sheet gets to life potential plus consecutive years. [shouselaw.com], [davidpshapirolaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

– Faces “life” He allegedly has and was (with a GPS monitor) when this robbery occurred. A new (a strike) makes him a → exposure. The add potential consecutively. That’s how his sheet gets to potential plus consecutive years. [shouselaw.com], [davidpshapirolaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com] Leontry Errick Gipson (23) – DA says max ~20 years

Reported as a one‑strike (“second‑striker”), so the robbery term doubles . Add the +1‑year personal deadly‑weapon use (PC 12022(b)(1)) and +2 years property‑loss (PC 12022.6 at the >$200k tier), plus time on concurrent/consecutive vehicle/receiving counts, and you get into the high‑teens to ~20‑year territory. [shouselaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

– DA says max ~20 years Reported as a (“second‑striker”), so the robbery term . Add the use (PC 12022(b)(1)) and (PC 12022.6 at the >$200k tier), plus time on concurrent/consecutive vehicle/receiving counts, and you get into the territory. [shouselaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com] Khamair Elijahdonzell Toles (20) – DA says max ~18 years

No strike noted in your excerpt, but multiple injury hit‑and‑run counts (VC 20001), several stolen‑vehicle/receiving counts, grand theft firearm , vandalism ≥$400 , and the >$200k loss enhancement can layer on top of the robbery base. That combination can reach the mid‑ to high‑teens if many counts run consecutive. [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

– DA says max ~18 years No strike noted in your excerpt, but multiple counts (VC 20001), several counts, , , and the enhancement can layer on top of the robbery base. That combination can reach the if many counts run consecutive. [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com] Khilen Isaiahdonzell Toles (20) – DA says max ~16 years

Noted as out on bail in L.A. cases at the time; the file lists 10 “on‑bail” enhancements (PC 12022.1), each +2 years if proven, but judges rarely stack every enhancement to the statutory maximum; still, this explains a mid‑teens max even without strike doubling. [codes.findlaw.com]

– DA says max ~16 years Noted as in L.A. cases at the time; the file lists (PC 12022.1), each if proven, but judges rarely stack every enhancement to the statutory maximum; still, this explains a max even without strike doubling. [codes.findlaw.com] Tylaind Keonsemaj Brown (20) – DA says max ~14 years, 4 months

Similar base robbery exposure, a charged personal deadly‑weapon use (+1 year), plus property‑loss (+2 years) and the vehicle/receiving counts can reach the low‑ to mid‑teens. [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

– DA says max ~14 years, 4 months Similar base robbery exposure, a charged use (+1 year), plus (+2 years) and the vehicle/receiving counts can reach the low‑ to mid‑teens. [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com] Latrell Darell Matthews (19) – DA says max ~13 years, 4 months

No strike listed; the stack comes from robbery, vandalism, multiple 10851/496d counts, grand‑theft‑firearm , and >$200k loss (+2). [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

– DA says max ~13 years, 4 months No strike listed; the stack comes from robbery, vandalism, multiple counts, , and (+2). [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com] Jose Martinezcolindre (24) – DA says max ~13 years, 4 months

Similar structure to Matthews: robbery base + felony vandalism + vehicle/receiving + grand‑theft‑firearm + >$200k loss (+2). [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

Juvenile: The minor’s case (not yet arrested, per your text) would ordinarily proceed in juvenile court unless the DA seeks transfer; penalties focus on rehabilitation rather than the adult sentencing grid. (Process depends on age, offense, and transfer criteria; not cited here because your excerpt did not include the juvenile’s filing details.)

Why Orange County can get to these numbers

Base strike felony (robbery) → 2/3/5 years (doubles with one prior strike; 25‑to‑life with two priors). [codes.findlaw.com], [shouselaw.com]

→ 2/3/5 years (doubles with one prior strike; with two priors). [codes.findlaw.com], [shouselaw.com] Enhancements add consecutive time , especially PC 12022.1 (on‑bail +2 yrs ), PC 12022(b)(1) (personal deadly‑weapon +1 yr ), PC 12022.6 (loss >$200k → +2 yrs ; note: enhancement revived effective 1/1/2025 ). [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

, especially (on‑bail ), (personal deadly‑weapon ), (loss ; note: enhancement ). [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com] Additional felonies (10851, 496d, 594, grand‑theft‑firearm, VC 20001) can be run consecutively when they involve separate victims/events or when statutes require consecutive terms. [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

A few practical notes (what typically happens at sentencing)

Max exposure ≠ likely outcome. Judges often run some counts concurrently , strike or stay some enhancements, or accept plea deals that substantially reduce time—especially where multiple people are charged with overlapping conduct. (Courts now also have broader discretion to strike firearm enhancements under recent case law and statutes, though that’s fact‑specific.) [cpoc.org]

Judges often run some counts , strike or stay some enhancements, or accept that substantially reduce time—especially where multiple people are charged with overlapping conduct. (Courts now also have broader discretion to under recent case law and statutes, though that’s fact‑specific.) [cpoc.org] Restitution will be ordered for the ~$800,000 loss, regardless of prison terms. (Restitution is standard in felony property crimes; amount is separate from enhancements.) [codes.findlaw.com]

will be ordered for the loss, regardless of prison terms. (Restitution is standard in felony property crimes; amount is separate from enhancements.) [codes.findlaw.com] Prop 36 (Nov 2024) & AB 1960 (2024): California recently tightened some retail theft aggregation and reinstated property‑loss enhancements (PC 12022.6), which is why you’re seeing the “>$200,000 loss” allegation back in OC filings. [oag.ca.gov], [legiscan.com]

Bottom line by person (in one line each)

Jones (two prior strikes, on bail): Third‑strike case → 25‑to‑life exposure, plus possible on‑bail +2s stacked. [shouselaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

(two prior strikes, on bail): → exposure, plus possible stacked. [shouselaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com] Gipson (one prior strike, weapon use): Doubled robbery term , +1 yr weapon , +2 yrs loss , plus other felonies → ~20 years max cited by DA. [shouselaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

(one prior strike, weapon use): , , , plus other felonies → cited by DA. [shouselaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com] Khamair Toles : Multiple injury hit‑and‑runs, vehicle/receiving counts, grand‑theft‑firearm , +2 yrs loss → ~18 years max . [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

: Multiple injury hit‑and‑runs, vehicle/receiving counts, , → . [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com] Khilen Toles (on bail): Robbery plus many on‑bail +2s → ~16 years max . [codes.findlaw.com]

(on bail): Robbery plus many → . [codes.findlaw.com] Brown (weapon use): Robbery + +1 yr weapon + +2 yrs loss + vehicle/receiving → ~14 years, 4 months max . [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

(weapon use): Robbery + + + vehicle/receiving → . [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com] Matthews/Martinezcolindre: Robbery + vandalism + vehicle/receiving + grand‑theft‑firearm + +2 yrs loss → each ~13 years, 4 months max. [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com], [codes.findlaw.com]

