A traveler with measles visited Disneyland, California Adventures and the Disneyland Hotel

(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) received notification from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LADPH) of a confirmed measles case in an international traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and visited Orange County (OC).



While infectious, the person visited the following locations in Orange County on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, with potential exposure windows included:

Goofy’s Kitchen in Disneyland Hotel, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, 12:30 p.m. to closing

People who were at these locations during the date and time listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. Visitors to the Disneyland Resort during the above date and time are advised to follow these recommendations:

Check your immunity status: People who are not fully immunized against measles or are unsure of their immunity status, should contact a health care provider about receiving the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

People who are not fully immunized against measles or are unsure of their immunity status, should contact a health care provider about receiving the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. If exposure occurred less than 7 days ago: Talk to your health care provider about vaccination or immune globulin for prevention. Immunoglobulin is recommended for certain individuals, such as infants under 12 months, pregnant people without immunity, or those with weakened immune systems.

Talk to your health care provider about vaccination or immune globulin for prevention. Immunoglobulin is recommended for certain individuals, such as infants under 12 months, pregnant people without immunity, or those with weakened immune systems. If exposure occurred more than 7 days ago: Non-immune individuals should stay home and limit interactions with others for 21 days following exposure.

Non-immune individuals should stay home and limit interactions with others for 21 days following exposure. Monitor for symptoms: Watch for fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call your health care provider immediately for guidance.

Watch for fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, call your health care provider immediately for guidance. If you suspect measles: Call your medical provider before visiting any health care facility to avoid exposing others.

The HCA Communicable Disease Control Division (CDCD) is working with Disneyland to contact employees who may have been exposed. Additionally, information about exposure in Los Angeles County, including LAX can be found here.



“Measles doesn’t only affect people who travel internationally—everyone is at risk if they’re not protected,” said Dr. Anissa Davis, Deputy County Health Officer. “Because measles is highly contagious, it can spread quickly within communities, even among those who haven’t traveled. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated before exposure occurs.”



Measles is preventable with two doses of the MMR vaccine. People who are fully vaccinated are considered protected. Adults born before 1957 or who had measles in the past are generally immune.



Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, and it can also spread through direct contact with infectious droplets. Symptoms typically include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that begins on the face and spreads to the body. Individuals who have unknown immunization status, or who have not received the measles vaccines, are at high risk of developing measles 7-21 days after being exposed.



Routine Measles Immunization Recommendations:

First MMR dose: 12–15 months of age

Second MMR dose: 4–6 years of age

Infants 6–11 months traveling internationally or to areas with a known outbreak should receive an early dose

Vaccinating children, adolescents, and adults helps protect infants too young for vaccination

The West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) and recognized national medical associations continue to strongly recommend vaccines to protect children. Learn more here: WCHA Statement on Vaccines.

Clinician and Public Guidance

Clinicians in Orange County should report suspected measles cases immediately to the HCA’s Communicable Disease Control Division for testing and guidance at 1 (714) 834-8180.



Further Questions

Clinicians or members of the public in OC with questions about measles can contact the HCA Health Referral Line at:

Toll-Free: 1 (800) 564-8448 – Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TDD: 1 (800) 801-7100 – Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Current Situation

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as of January 30, 2026, just one month into the year, there have already been 588 confirmed cases of measles in the US. By comparison, 2025 recorded 2,267 cases, the highest annual count in more than 30 years.

For more information on measles visit:

