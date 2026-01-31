Sat. Jan 31st, 2026
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing S. Raitt St. in Santa Ana

ByArt Pedroza

Jan 31, 2026

On January 29, 2026, at approximately 6:57 p.m., police dispatch received multiple calls reporting a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at First Street and Raitt Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Officers, along with Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), responded to the scene and located the pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, suffering from significant trauma.

OCFA paramedics transported her to a local hospital, where, despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced deceased.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was crossing southbound on Raitt St. when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on First St.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Impairment does not appear to have been a factor in this collision.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) is investigating this incident. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective J. Hernandez at (714) 245-8217 or the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

