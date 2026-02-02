Mon. Feb 2nd, 2026
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in coastal Orange County

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 1, 2026
Huntington Beach Police Department Press Release

On Saturday, January 31, 2026, at approximately 9:00 p.m., police officers responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of Beach Blvd. and Heil Ave. involving a grey BMW 330i and a pedestrian, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD).

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the BMW, a 23-year-old male from Reseda, uninjured. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old male from Huntington Beach, was found unconscious in the roadway.

Paramedics responded; however, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the BMW cooperated with investigators, and impairment does not appear to be a factor. It is unknown if impairment was a factor with the pedestrian.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the BMW was traveling northbound on Beach Blvd. and struck the pedestrian south of the intersection with Heil Ave.

The collision investigation is ongoing and being handled by the HBPD Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator C. Houlston at (714) 536-5670.

