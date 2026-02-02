O.C. Congressman Derek Tran is trying to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Representative Derek Tran (CA-45) announced his co-sponsorship of H. Res.996, a Congressional resolution to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem for high crimes and misdemeanors in response to the pattern of escalating force and lethal violence exhibited by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers under her leadership.

“The nonfeasance by the Trump Administration to rein in ICE’s rogue, inhumane conduct is a betrayal of the American people and our fundamental values. No one is above the law, especially those who are entrusted with enforcing it,” said Representative Tran. “DHS Secretary Noem has repeatedly failed to lead the agency with transparency and accountability. I have no confidence that DHS can be trusted to protect the American people under Secretary Noem’s leadership. If President Trump won’t fire her, then Congress must remove the Secretary from her position, and the veil of secrecy surrounding ICE’s brutal tactics must be stripped away by a full independent inquiry.”

In January 2026, masked federal agents with ICE shot and killed two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, while conducting immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis. Their deaths have sparked widespread criticism about the repeated use of excessive force by ICE, highlighting the urgent need for accountability and oversight measures for rogue agents.

Representative Tran continues to closely monitor ICE activity across California’s 45th district and has cosponsored legislation to place checks on ICE’s conduct, including:

Tran voted against H.R. 7147, the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act of 2026, which provides funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) without necessary oversight reforms to ensure the agency operates according to common-sense legal boundaries – including preventing U.S. citizens from being detained or deported. Tran, joined by Representatives Cisneros and Judy Chu (CA-28), also led a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons condemning the agencies for unlawfully denying their entry to the Adelanto ICE Processing Facility during a statutorily-protected oversight visit conducted on June 8, 2025.

Since taking office in January 2025, Tran’s office has opened over 230 cases to assist constituents with the adjudication of their immigration status through federal agencies.

Congressman Derek Tran represents California’s 45th Congressional District. Serving his first term in Congress, Congressman Tran is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and House Small Business Committee, where he is Ranking Member of the Oversight, Investigations, and Regulations Subcommittee. Congressman Tran is the son of Vietnamese refugees, a Veteran, and fought for consumers as an attorney before entering Congress.

