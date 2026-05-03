A man stole a credit card in Irvine and used it at a store in Santa Ana

The Irvine Police Department is asking for your help to identify a male suspect.

A credit card was taken from a parked vehicle at Wholesome Choice.

The suspect was seen on surveillance cameras using the card to pay for items at a store in Santa Ana.

He appears to be a white man with facial hair. He was wearing a black sweat shirt and a black baseball cap.

If you recognize him, please contact Detective Mena at Amena@cityofirvine.org.

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on California law (Penal Code), the suspect could face the following, depending on the value of items stolen and prior record:

Auto Burglary (PC 459) : Entering a locked vehicle is second-degree burglary, punishable as a misdemeanor (up to 1 year in jail) or felony (16 months to 3 years).

: Entering a locked vehicle is second-degree burglary, punishable as a misdemeanor (up to 1 year in jail) or felony (16 months to 3 years). Credit Card Fraud (PC 484g) : Using a stolen card, if under $950, is generally a misdemeanor (up to 6 months jail); over $950, it is a “wobbler” (up to 3 years prison).

: Using a stolen card, if under $950, is generally a misdemeanor (up to 6 months jail); over $950, it is a “wobbler” (up to 3 years prison). Theft of Access Card (PC 484e): Acquiring stolen card info can lead to felony charges, carrying up to 3 years in jail and significant fines.

Additional Consequences

Restitution : Court-ordered repayment to the victim for losses.

: Court-ordered repayment to the victim for losses. Probation

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