Sun. May 3rd, 2026
Crime Irvine Santa Ana

A man stole a credit card in Irvine and used it at a store in Santa Ana

ByArt Pedroza

May 2, 2026

The Irvine Police Department is asking for your help to identify a male suspect.

A credit card was taken from a parked vehicle at Wholesome Choice.

The suspect was seen on surveillance cameras using the card to pay for items at a store in Santa Ana.

He appears to be a white man with facial hair. He was wearing a black sweat shirt and a black baseball cap.

If you recognize him, please contact Detective Mena at Amena@cityofirvine.org.

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on California law (Penal Code), the suspect could face the following, depending on the value of items stolen and prior record:

  • Auto Burglary (PC 459): Entering a locked vehicle is second-degree burglary, punishable as a misdemeanor (up to 1 year in jail) or felony (16 months to 3 years).
  • Credit Card Fraud (PC 484g): Using a stolen card, if under $950, is generally a misdemeanor (up to 6 months jail); over $950, it is a “wobbler” (up to 3 years prison).
  • Theft of Access Card (PC 484e): Acquiring stolen card info can lead to felony charges, carrying up to 3 years in jail and significant fines.

Additional Consequences

  • Restitution: Court-ordered repayment to the victim for losses.
  • Probation

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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