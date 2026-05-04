Santa Ana man at a motel arrested for an attempted murder

Joseph Angel Palacios

On January 2, 2026, police officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. The victim reported being beaten by the suspect, later identified as Joseph Angel Palacios (37) of Santa Ana, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

This morning, May 3, 2026, patrol officers finally located Palacios at a Studio 6 Suites located at 1501 N. Harbor Blvd.

When the officers attempted to contact him, he barricaded himself inside the room and refused to surrender.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded and confirmed he was inside with a woman who was a willing participant.

After approximately eight hours of negotiations and SWAT operations, both the woman and Palacios surrendered. Palacios was taken into custody and booked at the Santa Ana Jail for attempted murder.

Core Penalties for Attempted Murder

Attempted murder is a felony in California, and its severity is categorized by degree:

Attempted First-Degree Murder : If the prosecution proves the act was willful, deliberate, and premeditated, Palacios could face a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

: If the prosecution proves the act was willful, deliberate, and premeditated, Palacios could face a with the possibility of parole. Attempted Second-Degree Murder: For attempts that are not premeditated, the standard sentence is 5, 7, or 9 years in state prison.

Potential Sentence Enhancements

Palacios may face additional years added to his base sentence due to the specific circumstances of his crime and arrest:

Deadly Weapon Enhancement : Since the original call involved “assault with a deadly weapon,” using a weapon during the attempt can lead to extra prison time.

: Since the original call involved “assault with a deadly weapon,” using a weapon during the attempt can lead to extra prison time. California’s Three Strikes Law : Attempted murder is considered a “strike” offense. If Palacios has prior felony convictions, his sentence for this charge could be doubled . If this is his third “strike,” he could face a mandatory 25 years to life in prison.

: Attempted murder is considered a “strike” offense. If Palacios has prior felony convictions, his sentence for this charge could be . If this is his third “strike,” he could face a mandatory in prison. Additional Charges: His eight-hour standoff at the Motel 6 could potentially lead to further charges, such as resisting arrest or false imprisonment, depending on the nature of the woman’s presence in the room.

Financial and Rights Penalties

Beyond incarceration, a conviction for attempted murder typically includes:

Victim Restitution : Mandatory payment to the victim for medical bills and other related costs.

: Mandatory payment to the victim for medical bills and other related costs. Fines : Court-ordered fines of up to $10,000 .

: Court-ordered fines of up to . Loss of Gun Rights: A lifetime ban on owning or possessing firearms in California.

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