Woman high on NOS arrested after hitting a parked car and a police car in north O.C.

Last night, police officers responded to a call for service from a female reporting she was being followed, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Despite checking the area, officers were initially unable to locate her.

As they began to clear the call, the officers spotted a passing vehicle matching the description provided. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver did not immediately yield.

Upon contact, officers observed the female driver inhaling nitrous oxide (NOS) from a balloon. She refused to exit the vehicle despite multiple commands.

When the officers attempted to safely gain entry, the situation escalated—she accelerated forward, ramming a parked vehicle and almost running over nearby officers, then reversed into a patrol car. She continued to accelerate even after being pinned in by a patrol car.

The officers quickly worked to bring the situation under control. The driver was safely taken into custody and later booked on multiple charges, including DUI-Drugs, obstruction, driving without a license and assault with a deadly weapon.

Impaired driving doesn’t just put you at risk—it endangers everyone around you.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the charges listed by the Fullerton Police Department, the woman faces severe legal penalties under California law, particularly because her actions involved a motor vehicle as a weapon against law enforcement.

Assault with a Deadly Weapon (ADW)

The most serious charge is Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Penal Code 245(a)(1)). While ADW can sometimes be a “wobbler” (misdemeanor or felony), it is always a straight felony in California if the victim is a police officer.

Imprisonment: 3, 4, or 5 years in California state prison.

3, 4, or 5 years in California state prison. Fines: Up to $10,000.

Up to $10,000. Criminal Record: A “strike” on her record under California’s Three Strikes Law.

DUI-Drugs (Nitrous Oxide)

Driving under the influence of drugs, including nitrous oxide (NOS), is regulated under Vehicle Code 23152(f).

First Offense (Misdemeanor): Up to 6 months in county jail, fines between $390 and $1,000, and a driver’s license suspension of at least 6 months.

Up to 6 months in county jail, fines between $390 and $1,000, and a driver’s license suspension of at least 6 months. Additional NOS Penalties: Recreational use/possession of NOS is a separate misdemeanor under Penal Code 381b, carrying up to 6 months in jail.

Obstruction and Driving Without a License

Obstruction (Resisting Arrest): Under Penal Code 148(a), resisting or obstructing an officer is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

Under Penal Code 148(a), resisting or obstructing an officer is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and a $2,000 fine. Driving Without a License: This is typically a misdemeanor or infraction in California, resulting in additional fines and potential vehicle impoundment.

The combination of ramming a patrol car and nearly striking officers significantly aggravates these charges, likely leading to the maximum allowable sentencing for each offense

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