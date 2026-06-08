Mon. Jun 8th, 2026
Literature OC Public Libraries Orange County Women Youth Activities

Bestselling authors Melissa de la Cruz and Marie Lu coming to a south O.C. public library on June 15

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 8, 2026

Get ready, book lovers! OC Public Libraries is thrilled to welcome Melissa de la Cruz, the powerhouse #1 New York Times, #1 Publishers Weekly, and #1 IndieBound bestselling author, for an unforgettable evening of literary discussion. With more than fifty critically acclaimed and award-winning books to her name, de la Cruz’s novels have dominated the USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and Los Angeles Times bestseller lists, captivating millions of readers across more than twenty countries.

Adding to the excitement, de la Cruz will be joined in conversation by fellow literary star Marie Lu. Lu is the #1 New York Times bestselling author behind hits like Legend, Warcross, and Stars and Smoke.

This exciting event will take place on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Aliso Viejo Library, located at 1 Journey, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656. Admission is entirely free, no registration is required, and all ages are welcome to attend. As a special perk, limited complimentary books will be available while supplies last, so early arrival is highly suggested!

Melissa de la Cruz has spent years shaping the landscape of Young Adult and Children’s literature. Her unparalleled success includes securing multiple #1 spots on the nation’s most prestigious bestseller lists, including the New York Times and Publishers Weekly. Her global impact is evident as her works are published in over twenty countries, making her a truly international literary figure. Furthermore, her versatility shines through her ability to write across diverse genres, from the high-society vampire mythos of Blue Bloods to Disney’s wildly popular Descendants: The Isle of the Lost series.

To celebrate her upcoming appearance, look at a few examples of de la Cruz’s sharp, evocative, and versatile prose. From her hit novel The Isle of the Lost, de la Cruz demonstrates her ability to instantly build rich worlds out of characters’ relationships to literature:

“But these aren’t just stories. They’re whole kingdoms. They’re worlds. They’re perspectives and opinions you can’t offer, from lives you haven’t lived. They’re more valuable than any gold coin, and more important than any state luncheon. I should hope you, as king, would know that!”

Known for crafting sweeping romances with deep emotional stakes, de la Cruz frequently explores the bittersweet realities of devotion, as seen in this excerpt from her Blue Bloods series:

“Maybe this was what love meant after all: sacrifice and selflessness. It did not mean hearts and flowers and a happy ending, but the knowledge that another’s well-being is more important than one’s own.”

OC Public Libraries operates a vibrant network of 29 branches, dedicated to promoting lifelong learning and fostering strong community connections. Events like this are central to their mission of ensuring free, open access to knowledge and tools that enrich lives. For more updates or information regarding this event, visit the official Melissa de la Cruz Event Page or contact the branch directly at 949-360-1730. Don’t miss your chance to see two of YA’s biggest icons share the stage!

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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